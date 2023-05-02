All Mourning Flower locations in Genshin Impact

Kaveh has finally debuted in Genshin Impact 3.6 banners. Players who manage to summon him from the rate-up banners will want to farm ascension materials first. Mourning Flowers is a local specialty exclusive to the Girdle of the Sands in Sumeru, and Kaveh will need this for his ascension. A total of 78 Mourning flowers can be harvested from Tevyat in a single day and will take around 48 hours to respawn.

Additionally, players can use the co-op sessions to visit other travelers' worlds to continue collecting them. This article will outline all the locations of mourning flowers and a simple route to harvest them in Genshin Impact.

Where to find Mourning Flowers in Genshin Impact: Locations and farming routes

Locations of all Mourning Flowers (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's latest region, Girdle of the Sands, has introduced a new local specialty called the Mourning Flowers. Players will need this ascension material to level up Kaveh. Players can harvest around 78 of these flowers in a single day, taking 48 hours to respawn. Hence, it will take players around a week to collect all 168 Mourning flowers to maximum ascension.

No NPC shop currently sells this flower or its seed, and players must rely on interactive maps or video guides to collect them. Originating in Sumeru, players can take advantage of Tighnari's passive to locate them on the minimap. Below is a simple farming route that might be helpful for players.

Farming route

Temir Mountains Riverside (Image via HoYoverse)

The first location to harvest is Temir Mountains Riverside, which spawns around 21 Mourning flowers in Genshin Impact. Players must teleport to its southern waypoint and head north to find a water area. From there, keep heading north while harvesting these local specialties.

Asipattravana Swamp (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, head to Asipattravana Swamp in Genshin Impact. Players can find Mourning flowers spawning on both sides of the river bank. Teleport to the waypoint in the middle of the swamp and head east first to collect 11 flowers. Return to the teleport waypoint and explore the west side of the river bank to collect an additional 11 Mourning flowers for Kaveh.

Asipattravana Swamp: Underground Caves (Image via HoYoverse)

After collecting the last flower from the west side of the river bank, follow the path shown in the picture above to collect four more Mourning flowers spawned inside the caves.

Tunigi Hollow Underground (Image via HoYoverse)

Tunigi Hollow has a deep underground cave system where Genshin Impact players can harvest tons of Mourning flowers. Players are advised to unlock the underground teleport waypoints beforehand to make it easier to collect them.

The recommended locations to start farming these items have been marked with red outlines. A total of 23 Mourning flowers can be found in these underground caves.

Madinat al-Nuhas (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, players will find the remaining Mourning flowers in the underground caves of Madinat al-Nuhas. Players can locate the entrance to these caves through the western river banks of the Asipattravana Swamp.

