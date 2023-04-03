Genshin Impact Kaveh: Builds, ascension materials, talent priority, and release date

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 will include a new playable 4-star character named Kaveh. Fans have been waiting for this Sumeru prodigy architect for a long time, and he is sure to bring a new playstyle to the game.

Players are looking forward to his debut, which is expected to be in the second half of the upcoming banners. The recent 3.6 livestream has officially revealed Kaveh's abilities and speculation is already rife among players about his optimal builds, ascension materials, and talent priorities.

This guide will go over Kaveh's release date, recommended builds, and the materials needed to ascend and level up his abilities.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Kaveh's release date, build guide, and talent priority

Patch 3.6 official art for Kaveh (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaveh is a new 4-star Dendro character originating from Sumeru. Based on Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program announcements, he will officially debut in Phase II banners. Hence, Kaveh will be featured in Baizhu and Ganyu's rate up banners and will have a boosted drop rate.

The patch 3.6 update is anticipated to launch on April 12, 2023, along with Phase I banners. These banners will stay available for 21 days before being replaced by Phase II banners. So, Genshin Impact players can anticipate Kaveh to debut on May 3, 2023.

Build Kaveh as Dendro Driver

The recent livestream also revealed Kaveh's abilities and ascension passives. In Genshin Impact, he will specialize in rupturing Dendro cores with his Claymore weapons. Based on the information provided, gamers can safely assume that Kaveh will be an on-field driver for Bloom teams.

Players will want to maximize his Elemental Mastery (EM), so the two best artifact sets are the Flowers of Paradise Lost set and the Gilded Dream set. Both artifacts can increase Kaveh's EM and provide additional damage buffs.

Here is a list showcasing talent priorities for Kaveh's:

Elemental Skill Elemental Burst Normal Attacks

Some Claymores Kaveh can use (Image via HoYoverse)

Similarly, for weapons, there are multiple options that fans can equip on Kaveh:

Skyward Pride

Mailed Flower

Rainslasher

Makhaira Aquamarine

Favonius Greatsword

Sacrificial Greatsword

Forest Regalia

Kaveh's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

All the resources required for Kaveh's ascension have been confirmed by recent leaks. Fans can begin pre-farming the majority of the resources available in the latest 3.5 update, with a few exceptions.

Fans will need to farm the following materials to ascend Kaveh to level 90:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x 1

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x 9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x 6

Mourning Flower x 168

Quelled Creeper x 46

Fungal Spore x 18

Luminescent Pollen x 30

Crystalline Cyst Dust x 36

Materials such as Mourning Flowers and weekly boss materials cannot be obtained as they will be introduced in the new Genshin Impact 3.6 update.

Meanwhile, players can farm the Dendro Hypostasis to farm Quelled Creeper and Nagadus Emerald. He will need tons of common drops from Fungus for his ascension and talent levels. Lastly, Kaveh will need Ingenuity books from the Steeple of Ignorance in Sumeru to level up his talents.

