How to build Kaveh in Genshin Impact: Best artifacts & Weapons for Kaveh

Kaveh is a new 4-star character scheduled to officially debut in Genshin Impact 3.6 update. He uses Claymore weapons, and his kit specializes in rupturing dendro cores. Many interested fans want to know whether they have the best artifacts and weapons for the prodigy architect.

Here is an overview of Kaveh's best artifacts:

4-piece Flowers of Lost Paradise (FoLP)

4-piece Gilded Dreams (GD)

2-piece combo of DM/GD/FoLP/ Wanderer's Troupe (WT)

Similarly, here is another list of Kaveh's best weapon options:

Skyward Pride

Mailed Flower

Rainslasher

Makhaira Aquamarine

Favonius Greatsword

Sacrificial Greatsword

Forest Regalia

Efficient Kaveh builds in Genshin Impact 3.6 update

Official artwork from recent drip marketing posts (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks have already revealed Kaveh's abilities and passives. Based on the information, gamers can safely assume that Kaveh will be an on-field driver for Bloom teams.

At Constellation 6, Kaveh can buff bloom reactions, apply dendro, and rupture cores with skill/infused attacks. If not at that level, he can serve as a hyperbloom/burgeon driver.

Best Artifacts for Kaveh in Genshin Impact

Pre-farm these artifacts (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a rundown of Kaveh's ideal artifact sets in Genshin Impact:

4-piece Flowers of Lost Paradise (FoLP): Best artifact set to buff bloom reaction. This could be Kaveh's best-in-slot (BiS), where he applies the most Dendro element on enemies and Dendro cores.

Best artifact set to buff bloom reaction. This could be Kaveh's best-in-slot (BiS), where he applies the most Dendro element on enemies and Dendro cores. 4-piece Gilded Dreams (GD): A solid option for Kaveh. The set bonus effects increase both Elemental Mastery (EM) and ATK after one triggers elemental reactions.

A solid option for Kaveh. The set bonus effects increase both Elemental Mastery (EM) and ATK after one triggers elemental reactions. 2-piece Combo of GD/FoLP/ Wanderer's Troupe (WT): +160 Elemental Mastery

Irrespective of what artifact sets gamers use in Genshin Impact, they must ensure they equip the right main stats on Kaveh. Here is a list of ideal primary stats:

Sands of Eon: Elemental Mastery

Elemental Mastery Goblet of Eonotheum: Elemental Master or Dendro DMG Bonus

Elemental Master or Dendro DMG Bonus Circlet of Logos: Elemental Mastery, CRIT-Rate, or CRIT DMG%

In the secondary stats, gamers can look for Elemental Mastery (EM), Energy Recharge (ER), and CRIT Rate/DMG.

Best Weapons for Kaveh in Genshin Impact

Best Claymores to use on Kaveh (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of Kaveh's best weapons in-game, along with a brief description of why you should use them:

Skyward Pride: Only 5-star Claymore is worth considering due to ER secondary stats. Passive can be activated from Normal Attacks

Only 5-star Claymore is worth considering due to ER secondary stats. Passive can be activated from Normal Attacks Mailed Flower: Excellent choice or Kaveh, but can only be obtained from Windblume v2 event. Has the highest EM stats in Claymores with useful passives.

Excellent choice or Kaveh, but can only be obtained from Windblume v2 event. Has the highest EM stats in Claymores with useful passives. Rainslasher: Great alternative for Mailed Flower. Provides EM and DMG increase buffs.

Great alternative for Mailed Flower. Provides EM and DMG increase buffs. Makhaira Aquamarine: EM is the same as Rainslasher. However, passive will be more useful in Spread based teams.

EM is the same as Rainslasher. However, passive will be more useful in Spread based teams. Favonius Greatsword: Provides tons of ER%. Will need Crit-Rate to trigger passive.

Provides tons of ER%. Will need Crit-Rate to trigger passive. Sacrificial Greatsword: Provides the same ER% as Favonius Greatsword. But will need Nilou in the team to take advantage of its passive.

Provides the same ER% as Favonius Greatsword. But will need Nilou in the team to take advantage of its passive. Forest Regalia: F2P-friendly Claymore and its craftable. Provides both EM and ER%

Remember that Kaveh's build, artifacts, and weapons might vary after his official debut. This guide was created with Version 3.5 in mind, so no future swords or artifacts will be included.

