5 best weapons for Shenhe in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a few weeks from releasing Phase II banners of the version 3.5 update. The second half of the current version will feature Shenhe and Kamisato Ayaka returning to the event-wish banners for a long time.

Shenhe is a 5-star Cryo character and a must-have for gamers who love Freeze teams. Her unique kit allows her tons of diversity as it combines traditional support and sub-DPS roles. Fans will want to use the appropriate weapon for a character who can buff Cyro units and also shred an opponent's Cryo resistance.

Best Polearm weapons for Shenhe's in Genshin Impact 3.5 update

1) Wavebreaker's Fin

Wavebreaker's Fin (Image via HoYoverse)

This 4-star polearm can be obtained from Epitome Invocation (weapon banner). At level 90, the polearm has the highest base ATK of 620 compared to all other 4-star polearms. Additionally, the secondary stats also provide 13.8 ATK%.

Its passive, Watatsumi Wavewalker, can increase the wielder's Elemental Burst DMG based on the entire party's total energy capacity. Depending on the refinements, a maximum of 40-80% Elemental Burst DMG increase can be achieved. This is an excellent choice for Shenhe due to its high ATK stats and will decrease her damage in Genshin Impact.

2) Primordial Jade-Winged Spear

Primordial Jade-Winged Spear (Image via HoYoverse)

Primordial Jade-Winged Spear is one of many Genshin Impact weapons suitable for Shenhe. This weapon has a whooping 674 base ATK and provides 22.1% Crit-Rate as secondary stats to its wielder. Its passive, Eagle Spear of Justice, increases ATK% on each hit for a maximum of seven stacks. All seven stacks will provide additional DMG buffs

This is an excellent 5-star polearm for Shenhe regarding high base ATK, and the Crit-Rate stats are also highly appreciated.

3) Skyward Spine

Skyward Spine (Image via HoYoverse)

Skyward Spine is another excellent 5-star weapon for Shenhe in Genshin Impact. While the previous polearms in the list provided tons of base ATK, ATK%, and ATK buffs, one cannot ignore that Shenhe has a high ER (energy recharge) requirement as she cannot generate enough particles for herself.

At level 90, Skyward Spine can provide 674 base ATK and 36.8% ER as secondary stats. The passive of this polearm also provides some additional Crit stats. Fans should opt for this weapon in Genshin Impact to ensure Shenhe has enough ER for the high 80-cost Elemental Burst.

4) Engulfing Lightning

Engulfing Lightning (Image via HoYoverse)

For those who do not want Shenhe's signature weapon and are looking for a versatile weapon, Engulfing Lightning will surely catch your eye. Although this is Raiden Shogun's signature weapon, the polearm is suitable for many others with high ER requirements, including Shenhe.

Engulfing Lightning can provide 608 base ATK and 55.1% ER as secondary stats when fully ascended. Hence, this weapon can give Shenhe a high base ATK and ER and scale Shenhe's ATK with ER, which is great given her high ER requirements in Genshin Impact.

5) Calamity Queller

Shenhe's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Calamity Queller is the best-in-slot and Shenhe's signature weapon in Genshin Impact. The 5-star polearm has the highest base ATK out of all polearms and is designed to bring out her true potential. At level 90, the weapon can provide 741 base ATK and 16.5% ATK as secondary stats.

The polearm's passive can increase all Elemental DMG Bonus. After using Elemental Skill, the ATK of the wielder will increase for 20 seconds with a maximum of six stacks. When Shenhe is off the field, the passive ATK% doubles, but it doesn't reach its full potential until six seconds after Shenhe uses her Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact.

