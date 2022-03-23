5 best support characters for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayaka will return Genshin Impact’s feature banner in the new 2.6 update. The 2.6 Special Program has officially announced her rerun in the second half of the 2.6 update.

Kamisato Ayaka is a true DPS; her elemental skills and bursts have insane multipliers primarily focused on dealing damage. Besides being the main damage dealer, Ayaka is not flexible with other roles. Players need to pair her with great support that can increase her damage output and her survivability on the field.

Vaporize Comp (DPS) — Xiangling, Bennett, Sucrose

Electro-charged Comp (Enabler) — Beidou, Fischl, Raiden Shogun

This article will cover the five best supports that players should pair with Ayaka in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 5 Best support characters for Ayaka including Mona and others

5) Diona

Diona is a very popular teammate to pair with Kamisato Ayaka. When equipped with Sacrificial Bow, she can provide a strong shield and healing to the party members. It is very easy to build Diona as her shield damage absorption and healing, both scale off her health.

Players can build Diona for damage when running a mono Cryo team with Ayaka and Shenhe. Since Diona has an excellent blend with both of these characters, she can contribute to damage with the help of Shenhe’s Quills and cryo damage bonus buff.

Players can focus on ATK%/Cryo DMG Bonus/Crit main stats on the artifact sets in Genshin Impact for a damage build in a mono Cryo team.

4) Shenhe

Shenhe (Image via Genshin Impact)

Shenhe can be called Ayaka’s new premier Cryo support after her release. Unlike other characters usually paired with Ayaka for battery purposes, Shenhe can provide additional buffs to Ayaka while providing decent amounts of energy.

Ayaka has a great combination with Shenhe and can easily trigger the effects of Icy Quills. The damage from Shenhe’s Icy Quills scales nicely with Ayaka because of her natural ability to deal with Cryo damage quickly. Additionally, Shenhe’s elemental burst decreases the opponent’s resistance to Cryo and Physical attacks.

Notably, one of Shenhe’s passive talents provides a 15% Cryo damage bonus to characters inside her elemental burst.

3) Kazuha / Venti

Venti and Kazuha (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha and Venti are great Anemo support to use with Ayaka. While Kazuha is better at grouping with his elemental skill, he is less reliant on grouping than Venti.

This means that when faced against ungroupable enemies or single targets, Venti will lose some of his utility value. However, Kazuha can still contribute to the team's overall DPS with his buffs, debuffs, and consistent damage from his elemental burst.

Kazuha also has an excellent combination with characters generally paired with Ayaka, such as Shenhe, Diona, etc. One of his passive talents allows Kazuha to grant his party members an Elemental damage bonus when he triggers Swirl reactions in Genshin Impact.

2) Mona

Mona (Image via Genshin Impact)

Mona is a great choice to add to the party with Ayaka in freeze teams. Players can use her as a buffer for Ayaka, allowing Ayaka to have insane burst damage. Mona can use her omen debuff from her elemental burst to achieve that.

Since players will need her elemental burst on demand for every rotation, her build focuses more on energy recharge stats, both her artifact sets and weapon choices. She also fulfills the role of Hydro applicator with her elemental skill that is considered blunt attacks and doesn't free frozen enemies.

1) Kokomi

Kokomi (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kokomi is a premium support character that works extremely well with Ayaka. Her hydro application can be considered better than both Xingqiu and Mona when paired with Ayaka.

Kokomi’s elemental skill duration complements Ayaka's rotations and has a great AoE radius to match Ayaka’s Cryo-based attacks creating a great blend.

It is recommended to build Kokomi entirely for support. Players can equip her with Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers (TTDS) and a four-piece Tenacity of Milelith. Both of these are accessible, making it easy for players to build Kokomi with very low investment.

