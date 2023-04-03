Genshin Impact 3.6 update schedule: Server downtime and new banner release date

Genshin Impact players are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the 3.6 update, which promises new characters, events, and other exciting features. The release date for the new banner featuring Kaveh and Baizhu has also been highly anticipated, with many players eager to add these new characters to their rosters.

HoYoverse developers, however, have a history of rolling out server maintenance before the release of any version update. Players can expect to see some server downtime as the update is officially released. In this article, we'll look at the Genshin Impact 3.6 update schedule, including the expected server downtime and the new banner release date.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Everything about the new banner release and server maintenance

Patch 3.6 official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact recently released all of the exciting content that's planned for the upcoming version 3.6 update. Players anticipate the patch release as they eagerly wait to spend their Primogems on new banners and participate in brand new events. Although officials are yet to announce the release date for the patch 3.6 update, it can be safely assumed that the new version will launch at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023.

This date aligns perfectly as the current Phase II banners will go down a day before the new patch release date. To ensure a smooth gameplay experience, the developers will run server maintenance before the actual update rolls out.

Based on previous update maintenance periods, Genshin Impact's servers are generally shut down at 6:00 am (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023. This downtime usually lasts for five hours and fans will be unable to access their accounts during this period of time. Players will later be compensated with around 300 Primogems for this inconvenience, which will be sent directly to their in-game mail.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program reveal new character banners

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Physic of Purity" Nahida (Dendro) and "Dance of Lotuslight" Nilou (Hydro)



#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact Version 3.6 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Physic of Purity" Nahida (Dendro) and "Dance of Lotuslight" Nilou (Hydro) Version 3.6 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Physic of Purity" Nahida (Dendro) and "Dance of Lotuslight" Nilou (Hydro)#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact https://t.co/XFB8b4R61I

With so much content on the way, character banners remain one of the major attractions for the upcoming patch update. The recently held 3.6 livestream has officially announced all of the 5-stars that will appear on the upcoming banners. Based on the official news, the first half of the 3.6 banner will feature one character debut and three 5-star reruns.

Genshin Impact 3.6 update will drop Phase I banners on the same day as the version update release date, i.e., on April 12, 2023. Phase I will feature the following characters:

Nahida (Dendro) on "Physic of Purity"

Nilou (Hydro) on "Dance of Lotuslight"

Officially announced characters (Image via HoYoverse)

These banners will remain available for 21 days before they're replaced by the Phase II banners. The second half will feature the following characters:

Baizhu (Dendro) on "Beyond Mortality"

Ganyu (Cryo) on "Plenilune Gaze"

Interestingly, the Phase II banners will feature Kaveh, a brand new 4-star character which will have a boosted drop rate on the aforementioned banners. He's currently the only 4-star character that has been officially confirmed to feature in the new banners. In fact, recent leaks have already revealed all of the materials for the new characters that are scheduled to debut. This way, players can start pre-farming the necessities that are currently available in the latest update.

Poll : 0 votes