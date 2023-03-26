Baizhu, one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact, is ready to make his debut in version 3.6. Recent leaks have already revealed all the materials to farm for his ascension and talent levels. Baizhu will need some new resources to ascend which will be added in the upcoming update. Hence, players will not be able to farm him completely.

Irrespective of that, Baizhu is certain to be a valuable asset to any team due to his unique abilities and versatile play style. In this guide, Genshin Impact players will learn about all the materials required to ascend and level up Baizhu's talents and some tips on how to farm them efficiently.

Guide to Baizhu's Ascension and Talent Level-up materials in Genshin Impact

1) Evergloom Ring

Iniquitous Lustrator

(The Guide to the Dark Paradise)



A monster from the Abyss that wields multiple types of Elemental Power and has gained extra limbs from its "evolution."



The Evergloom Ring is a new character ascension material needed for Baizhu's ascension. Genshin Impact 3.6 will introduce a new boss, Iniquitous Lustrator, who will drop this. Baizhu will need 46 of these materials to max out his ascension.

Hence, players cannot currently farm and will have to explore the new desert region to farm this boss. In the meantime, they can focus on other materials that are available in the current version.

2) Nagadus Emerald

Pre-farm Nagadus Emerlad from these bosses (Image via HoYoverse)

Nagadus Emerald is yet another material required for all Dendro characters to ascend. Baizhu will require the following amount to reach level 90:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x1

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x6

In the latest Genshin Impact 3.5 update, only Dendro Hypostasis and Jadeplume Terrorshroom can drop these materials when defeated. Keep in mind that players will have to spend 40 original resins to collect the rewards.

3) Violetgrass

Baizhu requires 168 Violetgrass to reach level 90. They are a local specialty that can be abundantly found all over Liyue. Since the release of The Chasm, the spawn locations of Violetgrass have further increased in Genshin Impact.

Players can follow this interactive map to collect around 200+ flowers. These can also be bought from NPC shops in Port Ormos, Wangshen Inn, and Bubu Pharmacy.

4) Common Drops from Fungi

Fungus will drop plenty of these (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu will need tons of common materials dropped by fungi that can be found all over the Sumeru region. These drops are required to increase both ascension and talent levels. Here is a chart showing the total amount needed to max out everything:

Common Drops from Fungus Needed for Ascension Needed for Talent Levels Fungal Spores 18 18 Luminescent Pollen 30 66 Crystalline Cyst Dust 36 93

It's also possible to get it by exchanging Stardust and Starglitter at Paimon's Bargains in Genshin Impact.

5) Gold Talent Books

Farm these on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sundays (Image via HoYoverse)

To increase Baizhu's talent levels in Genshin Impact, players will need to farm Liyue's talent domain, Taishan Mansion. Farm this domain on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays to farm the Gold talent book.

Here is a list showcasing all the books needed to max out Baizhu's talents:

Teachings of Gold x 9

Guide to Gold x 63

Philosophies of Gold x 114

6) New Weekly Boss (Apep) material

New weekly boss showcase

(this boss has 2 phases)



Finally, Baizhu will require drop materials from Apep, a new weekly boss who will be added with the 3.6 update.

If players want to max out all of Baizhu's talents at level 10, they must collect 18 boss materials from Apep. Since weekly boss drops can only be claimed once per week, one must prioritize which talents to level up first.

