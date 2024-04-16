Lyney vs Wanderer vs Baizhu: Best Genshin Impact 4.6 rerun characters ranked

The developers confirmed that Lyney, Wanderer, and Baizhu will be returning to Genshin Impact in version 4.6, alongside a new character, Arlecchino. All three are quite popular and fans are eager to summon their favorite. However, if you are trying to figure out which of these would be the best character, we attempt to provide you with the necessary assistance.

This article discusses the pull value for Lyney, Wanderer, and Baizhu in Genshin Impact to help you decide which rerun banner you should go for in the 4.6 update.

Ranking the best Genshin Impact 4.6 rerun characters

Expand Tweet

The recent 4.6 Special Program livestream revealed the upcoming characters for Genshin Impact's 4.6 update. HoYoverse announced that Lyney and Arlecchino will be featured on the first-half banners, whereas Wanderer and Baizhu will appear during the second half.

Here is the banner order for version 4.6:

First-half banners (April 24, 2024):

Arlecchino (5-star Pyro Polearm)

(5-star Pyro Polearm) Lyney (5-star Pyro Bow)

Second-half banners (May 15, 2024):

Wanderer (5-star Anemo Catalyst)

(5-star Anemo Catalyst) Baizhu (5-star Dendro Catalyst)

Let's discuss the pull value of all the rerun characters.

1) Baizhu

Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu is arguably the best rerun character in Genshin Impact's version 4.6, as per the game's meta. He is consistently used in the top Spiral Abyss teams and this will be the third banner of the popular Dendro healer.

Baizhu's elementary typing and kit offer several advantages, making him the preferred healer choice for several team compositions. Here are some of his benefits:

Baizhu wields the Dendro element, which has access to some of the strongest elemental reactions in the game, and he can effectively apply it from off-field.

He can buff the reaction damage of his teammates when they trigger Dendro-related reactions.

He is capable of recovering a lot of HP quickly, increasing the survivability of the party.

He can also produce a shield that can protect the active character and increase the resistance to interruption.

Moreover, Baizhu boasts a unique passive talent that recovers the active character's HP when they harvest plants in the overworld as long as he is on the team.

Also read: Best weapons for Baizhu in Genshin Impact

2) Lyney

Lyney (Image via HoYoverse)

This will be the first time Lyney returns to Genshin Impact since his debut in the 4.0 update. He is a powerful Pyro DPS with high damage scaling. If you are looking for a reliable damage dealer for your account, picking Lyney in version 4.6 makes sense.

Lyney relies heavily on his special Charged Attack that fires off a Prop Arrow and summons the Grin-Malkin Hat. Players can effectively use it to deal high bouts of damage from safe distances. Let's look at his advantages:

Lyney is a Bow user who can deal ranged damage.

His abilities can deal AoE Pyro damage, even when he is off-field.

He can use the Taunt effect of Grin-Malkin Hat to distract and lure enemies.

Aside from these, Lyney's kit features an amazing passive talent that can be useful in the overworld. When he is in the party, he will display the locations of all Fontaine local specialties on the mini-map.

3) Wanderer

Wanderer (image via HoYoverse)

Wanderer, aka Sacaramouche, is a former Fatui Harbinger who will rerun on the second-half banners of Genshin Impact's 4.6 update. As a playable character, he is a decent main DPS option from the Anemo element. Similar to Baizhu, version 4.6 will mark his third appearance on the event wish banners.

Wanderer is a Catalyst user with unique gameplay mechanics. He is capable of floating mid-air via his Elemental Skill while dealing extensive Anemo damage from a barrage of Normal Attacks. Here are the perks of using him:

Wanderer's Normal Attacks have a considerable AoE (Area of Effect) and can target several enemies.

He can use Charged Attacks without spending stamina while hovering.

His Anemo typing allows him to deal additional Swirl damage if the enemy is afflicted with either Pyro, Hydro, Cryo, or Electro.

While Wanderer may be an average damage dealer, he is exceptional when exploring the vast overworld of this RPG. He is a solid option for those struggling to explore, as he can easily fly over problematic terrain and rise vertically to tricky platforms.

Conclusion

For those looking to obtain a reliable and versatile support unit, Baizhu is the recommended character to pull in version 4.6. However, if you lack a strong DPS or struggle with exploration, Lyney and Wanderer are worthy considerations.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback