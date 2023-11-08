Best weapons for Baizhu in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's latest 4.2 update has marked Baizhu's return to the gacha pool. The 5-star Dendro healer from Liyue is currently featured on the limited-time character banners alongside the Hydro Archon, Furina. Fans have limited time to get this character. However, those who already have him may want to learn more about his best weapon options.

Baizhu scales off his Max HP in Genshin Impact, and as such, it's recommended players choose Catalysts with HP substat. While there are several viable options, his signature weapon performs the best with his kit.

Genshin Impact Baizhu weapons guide

Baizhu's rerun banner in v4.2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu's first rerun has arrived in the first half of version 4.2, and he is featured on the limited-time character banner till November 29, 2023. Fans have the chance to acquire him and his signature weapon, Jadefall's Splendor, during this period.

Baizhu is a healer in Genshin Impact who can also generate shields. He can restore HP using his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst, while his shields provide decent resistance to interruption. However, his main utility comes from his Dendro element, allowing him to perform well in several team comps, thus influencing his popularity.

Players will want to focus on weapons that can provide Baizhu with bonus HP and Energy Recharge. While Jadefall's Spldendor is tailor-made for him and offers both to Baizhu, many players may not have it due to its 5-star rarity. Therefore, all other suitable budget and F2P options are provided below.

Best weapons for Support Baizhu

Baizhu should ideally be played as a support and healer in Genshin Impact. Players are recommended to use either HP or Energy Recharge secondary stat weapons for this play style. Alternatively, they can opt for EM weapons if they wish to play Baizhu in Bloom teams and have well-rounded stats otherwise.

Let's take a look at his best support weapons:

Jadefall's Splendor (5-star HP)

(5-star HP) Prototype Amber (4-star HP)

(4-star HP) Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer (3-star HP)

(3-star HP) Favonius Codex (4-star ER)

(4-star ER) Everlasting Moonglow (5-star HP)

(5-star HP) A Thousand Floating Dreams (5-star EM)

(5-star EM) Sacrificial Fragments (4-star EM)

Best weapons for Main DPS Baizhu

Although it is not recommended, players can also build their Baizhu as a Main DPS to be at the forefront of their teams. When doing so, they should opt for Crit weapons for best performance.

Here are some good catalyst options to play him as a DPS:

Sacrificial Jade (4-star Crit Rate)

(4-star Crit Rate) Tulaytullah's Remembrance (5-star Crit DMG)

(5-star Crit DMG) Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (5-star Crit Rate)

