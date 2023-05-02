5 best Baizhu teams in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 3.6 has launched Phase II banners, finally adding Baizhu to the roster. Many players have been waiting for this day for years and can now finally spend their saved-up Primogems to summon him as a playable character. Baizhu is the latest 5-star addition with Dendro vision and mastery over Catalyst weapons. His kit specializes in generating shields and providing massive healing to his party members.

Players who were lucky enough to obtain him will be wondering what are the best teams to use him in. This article will outline five best teams for Baizhu in Genshin Impact, where players can take full advantage of his versatile kit.

Genshin Impact: Top 5 teams for Baizhu after patch 3.6

Baizhu was first introduced as an NPC in Liyue expansion and finally debuted as a playable character in Genshin Impact 3.6 banners. Unsurpringly, the owner of Bubu Pharmacy is a 5-star character with a Dendro vision.

With a kit that provides healing and shields, he is meant to be a support through and through. As a fellow Dendro character, he will fit in perfectly with teams that rely on Dendro reactions.

1) Cyno, Baizhu, Fischl, Xingqiu (HB)

Baizhu Hyperbloom with Cyno (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting with Hyperbloom teams, Cyno and Baizhu seem to have great synergy in Genshin Impact. Cyno is a selfish unit that takes a lot of field time and the latter happens to be an off-field support, making them a great pair to use.

Party members have the following roles:

Cyno: Main Electro DPS

Baizhu: Shielder & Healer

Fischl: Off-field Electro enabler

Xingqiu: Off-field Hydro enabler

All three members of the party can benefit from Baizhu's abilities and passive talents. Having him on the team also allows tons of flexibility and freedom when it comes to rotations in Genshin Impact.

2) Alhaitham, Baizhu, Xingqiu, Fischl (HB)

Baizhu Hyperbloom with Alhaitham (Image via HoYoverse)

This next lineup also happens to be a Hyperboom team with Alhaitham as the main damage dealer in Genshin Impact. Party members have the following roles:

Alhaitham: Main Dendro DPS

Baizhu: Shielder & Healer

Fischl: Off-field Electro enabler

Xingqiu: Off-field Hydro enabler

Similar to Cyno, Alhaitham loves his field time and Baizhu helps him with that. However, Alhaitham also helps Baizhu who happens to have energy problems and can provide him with enough particles to cast Elemental Burst more consistently.

3) Cyno, Baizhu, Nahida, Fischl (QK)

Baizhu Quicken team (Image via HoYoverse)

Moving forward with other Genshin Impact teams, Baizhu is a great character to use in Quicken teams, especially when it comes to end-game content like Spiral Abyss. Party members have the following roles:

Cyno: Main Electro DPS

Baizhu: Shielder & Healer

Nahida: Off-field Dendro enabler

Fischl: Off-field Electro enabler

Cyno and Baizhu have energy problems built into their kits, but the other two members in the party are able to generate enough particles to solve that. Additionally, Dendro enabler Nahida and Baizhu are a fantastic pair where one can solely focus on damage dealing while the other purely focuses on survivability.

4) Keqing, Fischl, Baizhu, Kazuha (AGR)

Baizhu Aggravate (Image via HoYoverse)

When built with enough energy recharge (ER), Baizhu can also perform his duties well in an Aggravate team like this in Genshin Impact. Party members will play the following roles here:

Keqing: Main Electro DPS

Fischl: Off-field Electro enabler

Baizhu: Shielder, Healer, and Dendro enabler

Kazuha: Flex spot/ Crowd Control

This is a quickswap team where every character will have their own share of field time. Thanks to Baizhu's versatile kit, players can use flex spots to add someone like Kazuha who is an excellent crowd controller.

5) Nilou, Xingqiu, Kaveh, Baizhu (B)

Baizhu Bloom (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Baizhu can fit into Bloom teams in Genshin Impact like the last piece of a jigsaw puzzle. Party members have the following roles:

Nilou: Bloom Enabler

Xingqiu: Off-field Hydro enabler

Kaveh: On-field Driver

Baizhu: Off-field Dendro support

Bloom teams are often double-edged swords where players will need someone who can consistently keep everyone’s health in check. Baizhu's kit allows them to constantly heal active characters (Elemental Skill) and the whole party (Elemental Burst) using different abilities.

