Genshin Impact Nahida build guide: Constellations, weapons and artifacts

Genshin Impact 3.6 will feature Nahida's first rerun in the first half of its major update. The Dendro Archon excels at dealing massive damage to multiple enemies while providing excellent support to party members. With the right build, Nahida can be a formidable companion for any Dendro-reaction-based team. Players must focus on her constellations, weapons, and artifacts to maximize her potential. This guide will provide a comprehensive overview of the best weapons to use, the best artifacts to equip, and the best constellations to aim for Nahida in Genshin Impact.

Whether you're a veteran looking to optimize your Nahida build or a newcomer interested in learning more about this powerful character, this guide has you covered.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Guide to Nahida's best artifacts, weapons, and constellations

Genshin Impact officials have confirmed that Nahida will have her first rerun of the upcoming 3.6 banner. Also known as the Dendro Archon, she is a 5-star Catalyst character that can apply Dendro consistently to multiple enemies due to her unique abilities. She has two distinct playstyles: Off-field and On-field, primarily focusing on Dendro elemental reactions.

Best Artifacts

Farm these from Sumeru's artifact domain (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of the best artifact sets for Nahida in Genshin Impact:

4-Piece Deepwood Memories

4-Piece Gilded Dreams

2-Piece combo of Gilded Dreams/ Wanderer's Troupe/ Flower of Paradise Lost

The 4-piece Deepwood Memories set is Nahida's go-to set if no other party member equips it. The set bonus effect increases Nahida's damage and shreds Dendro RES to improve the overall damage to her team. If another character in the party already has a 4-piece Deepwood, she can benefit more by equipping the 4-piece Gilded Dreams.

Best Weapons

The following are the best weapons Nahida can equip in Genshin Impact:

A Thousand Floating Dreams (EM)

Kagura's Verity (Crit-DMG)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (Crit-Rate)

Magic Guide - F2P (EM)

Mappa Mare - F2P (EM)

Solar Pearl (Crit-Rate)

The Widsith (Crit-DMG)

Sacrificial Fragments (EM)

Nahida's signature weapon, A Thousand Floating Dreams, is the only Catalyst suitable for all her different playstyles. While the rest mentioned on the list are niche weapons that can be equipped based on Nahida's role, the artifacts equipped, and her playstyle in her party.

Best Constellations

Nahida's constellation in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a brief overview of all her constellations in Genshin Impact:

C1: Longer burst duration, more damage, and more Dendro application. Overall performance depends on team composition.

Longer burst duration, more damage, and more Dendro application. Overall performance depends on team composition. C2: Opponents marked by Elemental Skill will receive CRIT Hits from Bloom, Burning, Burgeon, and Hyperbloom DMG (Crit-Rate is 20% & Crit DMG is 100%). In addition, Quick, Spread, and Aggravate will decrease DEF by 30%.

Opponents marked by Elemental Skill will receive CRIT Hits from Bloom, Burning, Burgeon, and Hyperbloom DMG (Crit-Rate is 20% & Crit DMG is 100%). In addition, Quick, Spread, and Aggravate will decrease DEF by 30%. C3: Increase Elemental Skill level cap to 15.

Increase Elemental Skill level cap to 15. C4 : Marking 1/2/3/4+ opponents will increase Nahida's elemental mastery by 100/120/140/160.

: Marking 1/2/3/4+ opponents will increase Nahida's elemental mastery by 100/120/140/160. C5: Increase Elemental Burst level cap to 15.

Increase Elemental Burst level cap to 15. C6: Significantly increases her damage with explosive AoE damage. They can be played as the main on-field DPS.

As a well-balanced character in constellation 0, Nahida does not need to unlock an additional constellation to showcase her full potential. Those planning to go for her constellation can consider her second constellation as a sweet spot to stop in Genshin Impact.

