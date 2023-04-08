The best weapons and artifact build for Nahida aka Dendro Archon in Genshin Impact

Nahida, the Dendro Archon, is one of the best characters to build in Genshin Impact. Getting a good weapon or artifact for her is one of the first steps to easily clearing most of the content in the game.

F2P players will have less to work with, so this guide includes both budget and more resource-heavy options for Nahida. Do note that this article was written with Genshin Impact 3.6 in mind. No new weapons or artifacts are featured.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions

How to build Nahida in Genshin Impact: The Dendro Archon's best weapons and artifacts

Best weapons for the Dendro Archon

Arguably her best F2P option (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of the best weapons for Nahida in Genshin Impact:

A Thousand Floating Dreams: Her signature weapon is her best overall option.

Her signature weapon is her best overall option. Kagura's Verity: Good for on-field builds.

Good for on-field builds. Magic Guide: 3-star Catalyst that is easy to R5, and it works well with her kit.

3-star Catalyst that is easy to R5, and it works well with her kit. Mappa Mare: Forgeable 4-star Catalyst with good Elemental Mastery and a decent effect.

Forgeable 4-star Catalyst with good Elemental Mastery and a decent effect. Sacrificial Fragments: Good stats for a 4-star Catalyst that is easy to obtain.

Good stats for a 4-star Catalyst that is easy to obtain. The Widsith: Great for short rotations.

Great for short rotations. Wandering Evenstar: This 4-star Catalyst is only obtainable from select Weapon Event Wishes, but its effect is great for her.

The easiest one to obtain for F2P players is Magic Guide. You can get it from any Wishes, which means there is a good chance that you already have a few copies of this weapon. Its effect is also connected with Hydro and Electro units, which would commonly be paired up with Nahida.

Mappa Mare is another F2P-friendly option for Genshin Impact players to consider. It's easy to make and is more of an on-field alternative than Magic Guide.

Hard to get, but worth it (Image via HoYoverse)

A Thousand Floating Dreams is currently Nahida's best weapon in Genshin Impact. It gives a good Elemental mastery stat while also having some nice buffs based on the team composition. This Catalyst is available on any Epitome Invocation that runs concurrently with the Dendro Archon's personal character banner.

It could be a bit hard to obtain for a F2P player if they just received Nahida. In that case, stick with one of the cheaper options previously listed.

Best artifacts for the Dendro Archon

The Dendro Archon has a few good artifact sets to consider (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players have a few options when it comes to Nahida's ideal artifact sets:

4-piece Deepwood Memories: Always valuable on Dendro characters.

Always valuable on Dendro characters. 4-piece Gilded Dreams: Good if you have another unit using a 4-piece Deepwood Memories.

Good if you have another unit using a 4-piece Deepwood Memories. 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe + 2-piece Gilded Dreams: Extra Elemental Mastery is valuable

You could also use a 2-piece Deepwood Memories with either a 2-piece Wanderer's Troupe or Gilded Dreams.

As far as good stats go, Nahida mains should typically aim for the following:

Circlet of Logos: Elemental Mastery, CRIT Rate%, or CRIT DMG%

Elemental Mastery, CRIT Rate%, or CRIT DMG% Goblet of Eonothem: Elemental Mastery or Dendro DMG%

Elemental Mastery or Dendro DMG% Sands of Eon: Elemental Mastery

You just need to get 100% to 160% Energy Recharge in the substats for the Dendro Archon in most relevant team comps. Other secondary stats of note include CRIT Rate%, CRIT DMG%, and Elemental Mastery.

Poll : Do you have any Constellations on your Nahida? Yes No 0 votes