Gilded Dreams vs Deepwood Memories: What's the best artifact set for Nahida in Genshin Impact?

Nahida is the new Dendro character in Genshin Impact, who manages to turn the tide and make the Dendro team more vital than ever. She is such a sought-out unit that most players decide to wish for her even after the drip marketing of Wanderer and Faruzan.

Beginners or casual gamers who obtain Nahida may wonder which artifacts suit her the best: Gilded Dreams or Deepwood Memories. This article dives into the best situation for Nahida to equip either of the artifacts in Genshin Impact.

Best Artifacts for Nahida in Genshin Impact: Gilded Dreams or Deepwood Memories?

Nahida's artifact section (Image via HoYoverse)

Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams are the two artifact sets that can be obtained in the same Sumeru domain in Genshin Impact. Each of the two has different effects but is very effective for any Dendro character in the game.

Remember that these artifacts work best depending on what team Nahida is in and what role she plays.

Deepwood Memories:

2-Piece Bonus: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%

Dendro DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece Bonus: After the wielder's Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets' Dendro Resistant will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Deepwood Memories are the primary artifacts set in Genshin Impact for any Dendro character in the team, including Nahida. One important thing to note is that Deepwood Memories is excellent for the Dendro Archon if there are no other characters in the team that equip this artifact set.

By equipping this set, she will gain a Dendro damage bonus in addition to consistently decreasing the enemies' Dendro resistance from her Elemental Skill, which is extremely easy to trigger whether she's on or off the field. By equipping this set, Nahida will play the role of a sub-DPS that focuses on spamming her Skill and Burst to inflict Dendro on opponents.

Gilded Dreams:

2-Piece Bonus: Elemental Mastery +80

Elemental Mastery +80 4-Piece Bonus: Within 8s after triggering any Elemental Reactions, the wielder will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members, ATK is increased by 14% for each party member with the same Elemental Types, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for different Elemental Types. This effect can be triggered once every 8s. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

The second artifact set is Gilded Dreams, which suits Nahida best when there are already other characters in the Genshin Impact team using Deepwood Memories.

With this artifact, the Dendro Archon will be in the more offensive DPS category because of the massive Elemental Mastery bonus from 2-piece and 4-piece bonuses. In other words, Nahida can stay on the field longer to use her Normal Attack and trigger elemental reactions with the help of other supporting characters.

It all depends on which team Nahida is deployed on in Genshin Impact. If there are already other characters using Deepwood Memories at the party, it is better to use Gilded Dreams for Nahida. However, if there is none, it is highly recommended to equip Deepwood Memories on Nahida.

