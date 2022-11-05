Genshin Impact Primal Construct locations: Radiant, Damaged, and Turbid Prism farming guide

Genshin Impact players seeking Radiant, Damaged, and Turbid Prisms must slay Primal Constructs to get those items. However, those enemies only spawn in certain sections of Sumeru's desert, making them an uncommon foe. As of Genshin Impact 3.2, there are only 81 Primal Construct spawns.

It is vital to mention that there are technically four types of Primal Constructs, but only three of them drop the Radiant, Damaged, and Turbid Prisms. The Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network does not drop those materials, so you can ignore that boss for farming these items.

The following interactive map shows the locations of the remaining three enemy types that are relevant to this topic.

Genshin Impact farming guide: Primal Construct locations for Radiant, Damaged, and Turbid Prisms

You can zoom in and out of this map and click on it to drag it around however you see fit. That said, this interactive map only tells you part of the story when it comes to Primal Construct locations. Some of these spawns are underground, which isn't readily obvious for newcomers who haven't explored Sumeru's desert much.

Some Genshin Impact players can find all of the Primal Constructs through this interactive map alone. If you need assistance in finding them, then the following section will help you out.

Note: The following section will use a different interactive map that isn't easy to embed on the site. Here is a link to it:

Finding all of the Primal Constructs in Genshin Impact

The official interactive map by HoYoverse (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image is meant to show you a helpful feature on the official interactive map that you might not have known about. If you look carefully at the map, you should see some of the Primal Construct icons with a '^' symbol to the top right of them. That means those enemies are underground.

Click on that icon and then hop on "Guide for Viewing Entrances." Doing so will show you a nearby cave leading you to this path. You can click on the cave icon to see the exact entrance.

Knowing this little trick should make finding all of these enemies quite simple in Genshin Impact.

Note: You will get access to some underground parts of Sumeru's Desert by completing parts of the Golden Slumber quest series. Travelers who have already completed it have nothing to worry about. However, those that still need to start the quest series should begin soon to access all locations from the previous interactive maps.

Radiant, Damaged, and Turbid Prisms in Genshin Impact

Crafting the higher-leveled stuff can be necessary if you need more of these Prisms (Image via HoYoverse)

Prospectors, Repulsors, and Reshapers all drop these items. More specifically, the following levels of these enemies have a chance of dropping the following materials:

Lv 1+: Damaged Prism

Lv 40+: Turbid Prism

Lv 60+: Radiant Prism

You can also craft one Turbid Prism using three Damaged Prisms via Alchemy. Similarly, using three Turbid Prisms can create one Radiant Prism. You just need to find a Crafting Bench to do Alchemy, as well as have enough of the lower rarity Prisms to do this method.

