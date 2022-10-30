A Thousand Floating Dreams in Genshin Impact: Nahida's signature weapon stats and effects

Genshin Impact released a new announcement before Nahida's release in version 3.2. This time, the game revealed the stats and passive skills of A Thousand Floating Dreams, the signature weapon for Dendro Archon.

The new 5-star catalyst will only be available from the exclusive event banner and not in the standard wish banner. Thus, players must decide whether to wish on the weapon or save their Primogems based on its stats and effects.

Genshin Impact: A Thousand Floating Dreams 5-Star Catalyst Stats and Skills

Nahida's signature weapon is the new 5-star catalyst 'A Thousand Floating Dreams' in Genshin Impact version 3.2. The information and example below are based on Level 90 and Refinement Rank 1.

Base ATK: 542

Secondary Stat (Elemental Mastery): 265

Passive Skill: A Thousand Night's Dawnsong

For passive skills, other Genshin Impact characters within the party other than the wielder will provide buffs to the wielder based on whether their Elemental Type is the same. If their Elemental Types are the same, the wielder will gain 32 Elemental Mastery. If not, the wielder will gain DMG Bonus from their Elemental Type by 10%.

Each of the effects above can have up to three stacks. Additionally, all nearby party members other than the wielder will have their Elemental Mastery increased by 40. The effects can be stacked if the catalyst is equipped with two characters in the party.

For example, if Nahida is the wielder of A Thousand Floating Dreams, and other characters in her team are Nilou, Kokomi, and Dendro Traveler, Nahida will gain the following buffs:

32 Elemental Mastery (From Dendro Traveler)

20% Dendro DMG Bonus (From Nilou and Kokomi)

With the addition of 265 Elemental Mastery, the wielder can quickly stack up their EM numbers by equipping this weapon and having the same Elemental Type for their party members.

Best Characters for A Thousand Floating Dreams

1) Nahida

Nahida is the best character to equip the new catalyst (Image via HoYoverse)

Unsurprisingly, Nahida is the best character in Genshin Impact to equip the new catalyst, as it is her signature weapon. This was proven by her Elemental Skill that will deal Dendro damage based on her Attack and Elemental Mastery. In other words, the higher EM Nahida has, the bigger damage she can do.

2) Yae Miko

Yae Miko can also take advantage of A Thousand Floating Dreams (Image via HoYoverse)

Yae Miko is another character that is fit for the weapon, especially inside the team, where she will trigger Elemental Reactions. The Dendro team (Quicken + Aggravate) is one example where Yae Miko with A Thousand Floating Dreams can shine the most because Elemental Mastery makes the reactions' damage much higher.

3) Sucrose

Sucrose equipping Kagura's Verity in Weapon page (Image via HoYoverse)

Aside from the Dendro team, the Anemo team can also take advantage of Elemental Mastery from the wielder. Sucrose with A Thousand Floating Dreams can deal greater damage when creating Elemental Reactions with the help of other elements in the team.

A Thousand Floating Dreams is a 5-star catalyst that can only be obtained from the Weapon Event Wish in Genshin Impact 3.2. The weapon is perfect for Nahida and suitable for other supporting characters in the party.

