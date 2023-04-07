Genshin Impact Nahida rerun countdown, 4-star characters and materials

As the release of Genshin Impact 3.6 approaches, players are looking forward to Nahida's first rerun in the game. With officials confirming her return on the recent livestream, gamers now have another opportunity to summon and add her to their team.

Interested fans will also want to pre-farm all of Nahida's ascension and talent materials. In addition to Dendro Archon's rerun, there have been rumors about 4-star characters who may be featured in the Phase I banners.

In this article, we will cover everything about Nahida's rerun banner with a countdown timer and her potential 4-stars in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Nahida rerun countdown, 4-star banner leaks, and more

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Physic of Purity" Nahida (Dendro) and "Dance of Lotuslight" Nilou (Hydro)



#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact Version 3.6 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Physic of Purity" Nahida (Dendro) and "Dance of Lotuslight" Nilou (Hydro) Version 3.6 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Physic of Purity" Nahida (Dendro) and "Dance of Lotuslight" Nilou (Hydro)#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact https://t.co/XFB8b4R61I

In the recent 3.6 Special Program, Genshin Impact officials announced Nahida's first rerun banner for Phase I.

The Event Wish banners in Phase I always come together with the version updates. Hence, players can wish on her rerun banner from April 12, 2023 at 11 AM (UTC+8) onwards.

Converting UTC+8 to your local time zone can be a hassle, so here is a countdown to track the release of Nahida's rerun banner.

Do note that the countdown above is based on previous version update announcements. Since HoYoverse officials rarely go off track with their release times, gamers can expect this countdown to be accurate.

However, any official changes made by officials will not be reflected here, so make sure to follow Genshin Impact's social media to stay updated.

3.6 Leaks reveal 4-star characters for Phase I banner

Credible sources have leaked the 4-star characters that will appear on Phase I banners. This means that these characters will have boosted drop rates in Nahida and Nilou's rerun banners. Here is a list of the 4-star characters revealed in recent leaks:

Kuki Shinobu (Electro)

Layla (Cryo)

Dori (Electroo)

While Kuki and Dori are exceptional healers, they have mostly been used by Dendro reaction-based teams in recent updates. Layla, on the other hand, is a shielder and a great Cryo enabler in Genshin Impact.

Nahida's Ascension and Talent materials in Genshin Impact

Its Eon @gt_eon



Today I bring you Nahida's ascension materials. I hope it helps you 🦾



Are you exited for her Banner?!!!



#Nahida #genshin Travelers !!!Today I bring you Nahida's ascension materials. I hope it helps youAre you exited for her Banner?!!! #genshin impact Travelers !!!Today I bring you Nahida's ascension materials. I hope it helps you 🌿🙏🦾Are you exited for her Banner?!!!#Nahida #genshin #genshinimpact https://t.co/fIQwfQJ4Gt

Since the 5-star Catalyst made her debut in the version 3.2 update, all of her ascension and talent materials can be pre-farmed before her rerun banner is released.

Here is a list of ascension materials needed to ascend Nahida to level 90:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x 1

Nagadus Emerald Fragment x9

Nagadus Emerald Chunk x 9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstone x 6

Kalpalata Lotus x 168

Quelled Creeper x 46

Fungal Spore x 18

Luminescent Pollen x 30

Crystalline Cyst Dust x 36

When farming her talent level-up materials, players should prioritize her talent books and weekly boss materials. Nahida will need Ingenuity books from the Steeple of Ignorance talent domain and Puppet Strings from the Joururi Workshop trounce domain.

Speaking of talent materials, players will also need to farm tons of common drop materials from the fungus. Fortunately, fans can use interactive maps or in-game adventurer books to track their spawn locations and farm the necessary amount.

Poll : 0 votes