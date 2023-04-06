Genshin Impact version 3.6 will be released in less than a week. Assuming everything goes according to schedule, its estimated release date is April 12, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8). During the v3.6 update's Special Program, HoYoverse revealed all four 5-star units that will be featured on the Event Wish banners.

Besides Kaveh, who is a new Dendro unit, they are yet to announce any other 4-star characters that will receive a bonus drop rate during both phases. However, a recent leak revealed a few names that are expected to be on Nahida and Nilou's Event Wishes.

Here's everything that Genshin Impact fans need to know about the upcoming banners in the first phase.

Leaks reveal all the 4-star characters that could be in phase one of Genshin Impact 3.6

There isn't much time left until HoYoverse finally releases the much-awaited Genshin Impact version 3.6. The upcoming update will bring back Nahida, who is currently one of the most popular characters in the game thanks to the Dendro meta. The God of Wisdom will be featured on Event Wish for the first time since her release and will be accompanied by Nilou, who interestingly is also getting her first rerun.

One of the most reliable leakers named HutaoLover77, more commonly known as Tao, recently dropped the names of three 4-star units that are speculated to be in phase one. Here is a list of all the characters that are expected to be on Nahida's banners:

Kuki Shinobu (Sword)

Dori (Claymore)

Layla (Sword)

The first two characters mentioned above are Electro and the final one is a Cryo unit. While Dori does not have the most appealing kit and has been pretty underwhelming, Kuki has proved to be an exceptional Electro healer and sub-DPS unit in many Dendro reaction-based teams.

Layla is a strong 4-star Cryo support (Image via HoYoverse)

Meanwhile, Layla is also a good sub-DPS and support unit, and some players even like to call her a Cryo Zhongli thanks to her powerful shield. Additionally, she can fire coordinated attacks from her Elemental Burst, which tracks all the enemies inside its AoE.

Fans will be able to pull these characters as soon as Genshin Impact 3.6 is released. As per the patch schedule of the game, their banners will be available for three weeks or 21 days. Getting a specific 4-star unit can sometimes prove to be more difficult than getting a 5-star, so players shouldn't miss out on this opportunity to get Kuki or Layla.

