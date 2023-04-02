The popular gacha game Genshin Impact's upcoming patch is officially called A Parade of Providence and is expected to be released on April 12, 2023. It was revealed during the Special Program livestream that version 3.6 will add a lot of fresh and permanent content to the game, including a new desert sub-area in Sumeru and characters.

This article will include a countdown that indicates the time left until the new update is launched, along with the patch release dates in UTC+8 and other time zones.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.6 update and release date

Since every Genshin Impact patch generally runs for 42 days or six weeks, the upcoming v3.6 update is expected to be launched on April 12, 2023, at 11:00 AM (UTC+8).

HoYoverse will conduct a short maintenance before the new version is released to implement changes and fix any in-game issues, which usually lasts five hours. The new patch will go live across all servers simultaneously as soon as the maintenance ends.

Here is the countdown to the Genshin Impact 3.6 update and release dates for all major time zones:

PST, UTC -7: April 11 at 8:00 PM

MST, UTC -6: April 11 at 9:00 PM

CST, UTC -5: April 11 at10:00 PM

EST, UTC -4: April 11 at 11:00 PM

BST, UTC +1: April 12 at 4:00 AM

CEST, UTC +2: April 12 at 5:00 am

MSK, UTC +3: April 12 at 6:00 AM

IST, UTC +5:30: April 12 at 8:30 AM

CST, UTC +8: April 12 at 11:00 AM

JST, UTC +9: April 12 at 12:00 PM

AEST, UTC +10: April 12 at 1:00 PM

NZST, UTC +12: April 12 at 3:00 PM

Most players might already know that the Phase 1 character banners of Genshin Impact 3.6 will be available as soon as the new update is live. Thus, the above countdown also indicates the time left until fans can pull for Nahida or Nilou.

All new weapon, characters, and rerun banners in Genshin Impact 3.6

During the Special Program, the developers finally revealed all the characters that will be featured in the banners of the upcoming update. The God of Wisdom, Nahida, will be in the first phase, along with the most famous dancer in Sumeru, Nilou. This will be the first rerun for both of the 5-star characters.

Furthermore, Baizhu and Kaveh will finally make their debuts in the second phase of version 3.6. The former has been confirmed as a 5-star Catalyst unit and the latter is a 4-star Claymore. Additionally, Ganyu will also be returning in the second phase with her third rerun banner.

New 5-star Catalyst - Jadefall's Splendor (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse will also release a fresh 5-star Catalyst in the next update of the game. It is called Jadefall's Splendor and it will be Baizhu's signature weapon. However, its skills and effects are yet to be revealed.

