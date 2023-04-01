Genshin Impact 3.6 server maintenance schedule: Starting and ending time

Genshin Impact's upcoming 3.6 version update is just around the corner. The recent live stream preview has officially announced tons of fresh new content for the community. Interested viewers will gather primogems in preparation for the premiere of Baizhu and Kaveh or other 5-star repeats. On April 12, 2023, at 11 AM (UTC+8), a new patch 3.6 update is expected to go live. Experienced players must know the new version is released after a maintenance pause. Server maintenance will begin five hours before the release of the latest version upgrade.

Everything new players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.6 maintenance schedule is below.

Starting & Ending Time for Genshin Impact 3.6 Maintenance

HoYoverse has yet to announce any details about the 3.6 server maintenance. Based on past precedences, the maintenance for previous Genshin Impact updates has always started at 06:00 (UTC+8). It stands to reason that the same will happen with the new patch 3.6 update.

It might be challenging to convert the time above. Below is a list of all the relevant timezones that convert the maintenance schedule's start time for the reader's convenience:

American Timezones (April 11, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 12 PM

Alaska Daylight Time: 2 PM

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 PM

Mountain Daylight Time: 4 PM

Central Daylight Time: 5 PM

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 PM

European Timezones (April 12, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 11 PM

Central European Summer Time: 12 AM

Eastern European Summer Time: 1 AM

Asian Timezones (April 12, 2023)

India Standard Time: 3:30 AM

China Standard Time: 6 AM

Philippine Standard Time: 6 AM

Japanese Standard Time: 7 AM

Korea Standard Time: 7 AM

Oceanic Timezones (April 12, 2023)

Australian Western Standard Time: 6 AM

Australian Central Western Standard Time: 6:45 AM

Australian Central Time: 8:30 AM

Australian Eastern Time: 9 AM

Lord Howe Daylight Time: 9 AM

New Zealand Daylight Time: 11 AM

It is worth noting that Genshin Impact officials will have already enabled the Pre-Installation feature before the server maintenance. It is suggested that players download the game files in advance to ensure seamless gaming when the new version update launches.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Maintenance: Server Downtime and Compensation

The servers will be down for 5 hours (Image via HoYoverse)

After maintenance starts, players won't be able to play the game for about five hours. Some people might find this inconvenient, but it has happened before with version changes. As a result, you should schedule your playtime around the beginning of the server maintenance.

Genshin Impact officials have also made it a practice to compensate their player base with free Primogems in exchange for time lost due to server maintenance. For each hour that the servers are unavailable, 60 Primogems are distributed. As a result, players may anticipate receiving 300 Primogems in their in-game mailbox.

