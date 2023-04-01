Genshin Impact 3.6 server maintenance schedule: Countdown and release date

Genshin Impact 3.6 will undergo its server maintenance at 6 am (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023. The actual Version Update will become playable at 11 am (UTC+8). Many Travelers should already know the drill, but some have no idea what these two times translate to in their respective time zones. Thus, countdowns are incredibly helpful. This article will include the latest news on Genshin Impact 3.6.

Two countdowns will be included. One will be for maintenance, and the other is for when the Version Update officially launches. Keep in mind that these countdowns assume no technical issues or other problem delays in this upcoming patch.

Genshin Impact 3.6 release date and countdowns: Maintenance news and more

Maintenance for the recent Version Updates has always begun at 6 am (UTC+8). It would stand to reason that the same thing will happen here with Genshin Impact 3.6. The above countdown is for 6 am (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023, which should be helpful to Travelers who don't want to manually convert certain time zones.

Once maintenance starts, gamers will be unable to play the game for roughly five hours. This can be inconvenient for some people, but that's how it usually goes for past Version Updates.

This countdown is for 11 am (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023. Maintenance has historically lasted for roughly five hours in past Version Updates, so Genshin Impact 3.6 should launch once the timer hits 0 in the above embed. Note that the upcoming patch can be released earlier than what's shown here.

One should use this countdown as a general rule of thumb regarding how much time they need to wait until they can enjoy the new Version Update. The following sections of this article will focus on all of the official news regarding the upcoming patch and what players can expect from it.

Genshin Impact 3.6 news

The above video contains the entire Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program. Those who haven't viewed it yet can see all of the important news in this footage. Here is a summary of the important details:

Temporary Redeem Codes: 9ARE6VLJT34H, KBRE7D4KA2MM, and 7S9X6V4JB2M9

9ARE6VLJT34H, KBRE7D4KA2MM, and 7S9X6V4JB2M9 New characters: Baizhu and Kaveh

Baizhu and Kaveh Banner Phase #1: Nahida and Nilou

Nahida and Nilou Banner Phase #2: Baizhu and Ganyu (featuring Kaveh as one of the 4-stars)

Baizhu and Ganyu (featuring Kaveh as one of the 4-stars) New Weapons: Jadefall Splendor (5-star Catalyst)

Jadefall Splendor (5-star Catalyst) New Artifacts: Nymph's Dream and Vourukasha's Glow

Nymph's Dream and Vourukasha's Glow New Story Quests: Baizhu and Nahida

Baizhu and Nahida New Hangout Event: Layla

Layla A Parade of Providence: A new event that can give you a free Faruzan

A new event that can give you a free Faruzan New Area: Northern expansion of the Great Red Sand

Most of this new content will be available once Genshin Impact 3.6 goes live around 11 am (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023. Keep in mind that the temporary Redeem Codes expire on April 1, 2023, so use them as soon as possible while they're still active.

Nahida and Nilou's banners will be active once the new patch goes live. These Event Wishes are expected to last 21 days, meaning players will have plenty of time to get either Nahida or Nilou if they want these characters. By the same token, Travelers will also have a few weeks to gather Primogems for Baizhu in the next banner phase.

