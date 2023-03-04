Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream and update date: Speculations and countdown

Genshin Impact 3.6 is expected to launch at 11 am (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023. Livestreams have historically occurred 10 to 12 days before a Version Update Launches. This means one should expect the 3.6 Special Program to air on one of the following dates:

March 31, 2023

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2023

This article will include a countdown for Genshin Impact 3.6. It will also include past examples of Special Programs airing 10 to 12 days before the Version Update launched. Travelers already know that Version 3.5 launched on March 1, 2023.

Adding 42 days (the standard length for a patch) to that date gives players the aforementioned April 12, 2023, which is when the next Version Update should go live.

Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream speculation

Baizhu will be playable in this Version Update (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a look at a list of recent Version Updates and when their livestreams came out:

3.5 release date: March 1, 2023

March 1, 2023 3.5 Special Program date: February 17, 2023

February 17, 2023 # of Days Between the 3.5 Special Program and Version Update: 12

12 3.4 release date: January 18, 2023

January 18, 2023 3.4 Special Program date: January 6, 2023

January 6, 2023 # of Days Between the 3.4 Special Program and Version Update: 12

12 3.3 release date: December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022 3.3 Special Program date: November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022 # of Days Between the 3.3 Special Program and Version Update: 12

12 3.2 release date: November 2, 2022

November 2, 2022 3.2 Special Program date: October 23, 2022

October 23, 2022 # of Days Between the 3.2 Special Program and Version Update: 10

10 3.1 release date: September 28, 2022

September 28, 2022 3.1 Special Program date: September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022 # of Days Between the 3.1 Special Program and Version Update: 12

12 3.0 release date: August 24, 2022

August 24, 2022 3.0 Special Program date: August 13, 2022

August 13, 2022 # of Days Between the 3.0 Special Program and Version Update: 11

The trend continues even if the player looks through the earlier livestreams and compares their dates with their corresponding Version Updates' release dates.

Kaveh will also be playable in this Version Update (Image via HoYoverse)

There is past precedence that Special Programs air 10 to 12 days before the Version Update comes out. While HoYoverse has yet to officially reveal when Genshin Impact 3.6 will launch, current estimates predict it to arrive around April 12, 2023. Assuming that date isn't wrong, that means the next livestream should air on one of the following dates:

A countdown to the actual Version Update will be in the following section for those curious to see how far away the estimated date is.

Countdown for Genshin Impact 3.6's launch

The above countdown is not for the livestream. It's strictly for the estimated Genshin Impact 3.6 release date, which is predicted to be at 11 am (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023. It's a long way away, meaning HoYoverse won't reveal anything about it or the Special Programs until late March 2023.

There are currently several Genshin Impact 3.6 leaks that reveal everything about the update, such as:

Baizhu and Kaveh's abilities

New events and rewards

Nymph's Dream and Dewflower's Glow artifact sets

New fish and recipes

Another map expansion

Apart from those leaks, it is worth mentioning that the above dates and countdown are purely full of speculation since HoYoverse has yet to reveal anything on this topic.

