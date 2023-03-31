Genshin Impact reveals release dates of Baizhu, Kaveh, and version 3.6 reruns

The livestream for Genshin Impact version update 3.6 was officially conducted on March 31, 2023. During the highly anticipated livestream event, the developers provided valuable information about all of the banners that are set to arrive in the game with the next update.

As was previously known, Baizhu and Kaveh will be officially released in the gacha game in the version update 3.6. However, alongside that, Ganyu, Nilou and Nahida will be returning to the game's character banners. Thus, the dates for the release date of these banners have been provided in detail in this article.

Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Physic of Purity" Nahida (Dendro) and "Dance of Lotuslight" Nilou (Hydro)



#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact Version 3.6 Event Wishes Announcement
Phase 1
Boosted Drop Rate for "Physic of Purity" Nahida (Dendro) and "Dance of Lotuslight" Nilou (Hydro)

Nahida and Nilou will be part of Genshin Impact version update 3.6 Phase I

To offer content in a more organized manner, Genshin Impact version update 3.6 will be divided into two separate halves. The first half will feature Nahida and Nilou while the second half will feature Baizhu and Ganyu. Furthermore, Kaveh will feature alongside Baizhu in the second phase.

The release date for Nahida and Nilou's banners is April 12, 2023, right after the ongoing version 3.5 comes to an end. Considering that these banners will last for a total of 21 days, it can be predicted that Baizhu and Ganyu's banners will arrive on May 4, 2023. Consequently, it goes without saying that Kaveh will be making his debut in the game on May 4 as well. Fans should have plenty of time to prepare for Baizhu and Kaveh in Genshin Impact.

Additionally, both of these units will require items that are associated with the upcoming new bosses as well as brand new artifacts. Hence, players will get around 21 days to farm and get everything ready as long as they're willing to get the characters and make them usable on day 1 of release.

Travelers, here are the redemption codes for this Special Program:

Primogems ×100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 "9ARE6VLJT34H"

Primogems ×100 + Hero's Wit ×5 "KBRE7D4KA2MM"

Primogems ×100 + Mora ×50,000 "7S9X6V4JB2M9"

Since Nahida and Nilou are also getting banners, there may be players interested in pulling for them as well. As of right now, Nahida is arguably the best unit in the game. As such, several new players who still don't have Nahida will be looking to get her first before pulling for Baizhu.

Fortunately, there's still some time before version 3.6 officially arrives, which means that Genshin Impact players should be able to pre-farm everything that's required for Nahida before her banner drops on April 12, 2023. Similarly, Nilou is a really powerful unit and is one of the best units to swiftly clear the Spiral Abyss. Unfortunately, she's a character who cannot function effectively without Nahida.

