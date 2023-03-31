Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream codes: How to redeem 300 primogems before they expire

The Genshin Impact 3.6 special program is in full swing, with players getting new information to work on over the next few days. With the Sumeru arc being out for six months, HoYoverse is still providing stories tied to the location of Dendro. The upcoming update will also bring in two new characters alongside reruns.

Typically, during the runtime of the livestream, players get three redeem codes with rewards such as Primogems, Enhancement Ores, Mora, and Hero's Wit tied to the pool. Version 3.6 is scheduled for release on April 12, 2023, alongside new characters, reruns, locations, and events.

The following article lists everything you need to know regarding redemption codes and how to obtain the rewards tied to them via different sources.

All three redemption codes from Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream and how to acquire the rewards

Aside from all the new information within the Genshin Impact special program, players often get excited about the free Primogems that come with them. With the most recent edition, the following codes has been revealed throughout the program:

9ARE6VLJT34H: 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores.

KBRE7D4KA2MM: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit.

7S9X6V4JB2M9: 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora.

All three codes can be redeemed via two methods, involving either the official website of HoYoverse or the in-game settings. Both of them lead to rewards that can be obtained via in-game email, including a total of 300 Priomogems, 10 Enhancement Ores, Hero's Wit, and 50,000 Mora.

To redeem the aforementioned codes via the in-game settings, follow these steps:

Launch the game and load it to your character.

Open the in-game Paimon menu.

Go to the settings, which can be accessed by clicking the cogwheel icon.

Go to the Accounts tab.

Click on Redeem code under the "Accounts" tab.

Paste the code provided during the livestream and click on redeem.

As mentioned earlier, there is a second method that everyone can follow, which involves the official code redemption page of HoYoverse. The following steps will help:

Head to this link to open the code redemption page.

Log in using your credentials.

Select the region in which you play.

Paste the code in the third blank space that says "Enter Redemption Code."

Click on "Redeem."

After following all the steps mentioned above, open the in-game email by opening the Paimon menu, followed by the envelope icon. The rewards should be present in three separate emails. The minimum requirement to redeem the rewards is Adventure Rank 10.

Lastly, please note that the expiration window to redeem the code is 12 hours. Once past that mark, all codes will become invalid and unavailable to redeem. Hence, it is best to obtain the rewards as soon as possible. Those who have missed the stream since 8:00 am UTC -4 can also choose to rewatch it on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel.

All the processes mentioned above apply to iOS, PlayStation 4, and 5 as well since every account can tie in with the official code redemption page. Similarly, the in-game code redemption option is the same on every device. The following list contains the expected release times of Genshin Impact 3.6 in all major regions:

India: 8:30 am (April 12).

Philippines:11:00 am (April 12).

China: 11:00 am (April 12).

UK: 4:00 am (April 12).

Japan: 12:00 pm (April 12).

Korea: 12:00 pm (April 12).

The release times mentioned above are according to the time given in the current banner. The final release is subject to change at a later date.

