Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream codes: Release time, countdown, and date

HoYoverse has finally announced the release date and time of the Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program. The livestream will be hosted on March 31, 2023, at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on the game's official Twitch channel.

During the Special Program, HoYoverse will share a lot of information about the upcoming content in Genshin Impact, including all the character banners, new events, and the rumored subarea in Sumeru. The developer will also share a few redemption codes during the livestream, which can be exchanged for a total of 300 Primogems and other in-game rewards.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Special Program livestream timings and countdown for all major regions

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 3/31/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



>>>



Based on a post on the official Genshin Impact Twitter handle, the game's new update is officially called A Parade of Providence. As mentioned earlier, the much-awaited 3.6 Special Program will premiere on the game's official Twitch channel at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on March 31, 2023.

The livestream schedule will differ for each player depending on their time zone and server region. Here is a list of timings for all the major regions and a countdown to the live show:

Eastern Time - March 31 at 7:00 am

- March 31 at 7:00 am UTC Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

- March 31 at 12:00 pm CEST - March 31 at 2:00 pm

- March 31 at 2:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

March 31 at 12:00 pm Australian Eastern Time - March 31 at 11:00 pm

- March 31 at 11:00 pm Australian Central Time - March 31 at 10:00 pm

- March 31 at 10:00 pm Central European Time - March 31 at 1:00 pm

- March 31 at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time - March 31 at 5:30 pm

- March 31 at 5:30 pm Pacific Standard Time - March 31 at 4:00 am

- March 31 at 4:00 am Western European Time - March 31 at 12:00 pm

Those interested in watching the version 3.6 Special Program can refer to the above schedule. However, they should note that the timings listed are for the Twitch premiere.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

>>>



Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there! The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 3/31/2023 at 09:00 AM (UTC-4)

HoYoverse has also announced that the Special Program will be live-streamed on their official YouTube channel at 9:00 am (UTC-4) on the same day. During the broadcast, the hosts will also release three redemption codes that can be exchanged for the following rewards:

Primogems x 300

Hero's Wit x 5

Mystic Enhancement Ores x 10

Mora x 50,000

These codes can only be used once, and all the items listed above will be sent directly to each player's account via the in-game email system.

Players should note that such codes generally expire 16 to 20 hours after their release, so they are advised to redeem their rewards as soon as possible.

