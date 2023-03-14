Genshin Impact redeem codes for March 2023: Redemption guide and rewards

Genshin Impact 3.5 will drop the Phase II banners in a week and interested fans will need as many Primogems as they can gather through various means. They can currently redeem four codes, three of which grant free currency. Claiming all of these will grant fans 170 Primogems and various other resources.

It is important to note that one of these options will need access to Prime Gaming. Without that membership, one cannot benefit from the added benefits. Two different methods can be used to redeem these codes:

Official Redemption Site

In-game "Redeem" feature

Using either method successfully will send the rewards directly to the in-game mailbox. Here is everything fans need to know about the active redeem codes in March 2023.

Genshin Impact: Active redeem codes in March 2023

The Genshin Impact 3.5 update released two new codes that players can redeem in March 2023. Here is a list of all the ones that are currently active, along with their rewards:

LA9C3RHPPHQH

Primogems x 60

Adventurer's Experience x 5

SSRCJ8HSV7UM

Adventurer's Experience x 10

Mora x 10000

Fine Enhancement Ores x 5

Fisherman's Toast x 5

Goulash x 5

GENSHINGIFT

Primogems x 60

Hero's Wit x 3

LA9C3RHPPHQH and SSRCJ8HSV7UM are two new redeem codes that will remain active until the patch 3.6 update. GENSHINGIFT, on the other hand, is one of the oldest redeem codes in Genshin Impact.

Prime Gaming Bundle 5/8

60 Primogems from the 5th bundle (Image via HoYoverse)

The ongoing collaboration between HoYoverse and Prime Gaming releases new redeem code bundles every month. This will continue until May 2023, and claiming any four out of the eight on offer will reward players with a free wind glider.

Those with a Prime Gaming membership can follow this step-by-step guide to claim the latest code:

Open Prime Gaming and search for Genshin Impact. Click on Claim. Click on "Get in-game content." You will receive a unique code that you can claim later.

How to claim March 2023's redeem codes in Genshin Impact?

As already mentioned, there are only two methods that players can use to claim redeem codes:

Website method

In-game method

A dedicated site created by officials (Image via HoYoverse)

The official redemption site can be found on the Genshin Impact website. Follow the steps below if you wish to opt for that method:

Look for the REDEEM CODE option and click on it. You'll be taken to a page similar to the one shown in the image above. Keep in mind that you will need a HoYoLAB account to redeem the codes on this page. Fill in the blanks with the details for the correct server and paste the desired code into the prompt box. Finally, click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

In-game "Redeem" Feature (Image via HoYoverse)

In a similar fashion, you can use the in-game feature to redeem codes in Genshin Impact. Here is how to do it:

Go to Paimon Settings. Go to Accounts. Click on Redeem option. Type the desired codes. Click Exchange to claim rewards.

Once the codes have been successfully claimed, the rewards should appear in the in-game mailbox within a few minutes. Don't forget to claim them because they will expire after 30 days if not claimed.

