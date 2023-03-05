How to claim Genshin Impact Prime Gaming Bundle 5/8 for free Primogems and wind glider skin

Genshin Impact developers recently released a bundle on Amazon Prime Gaming. This is the fifth in a series of cosmetic collection launches. Fans can participate in this ongoing collaboration to win Primogems and a special wind glider, Wings of the Starlit Festival, for free.

The partnership between Genshin Impact and Prime Gaming started in February 2023 and is scheduled to end in May 2023. By the time it concludes, HoYoverse officials will have released a total of eight bundles, and gamers will have to claim four of them to win the new wind glider. Keep in mind that claiming a cosmetic collection code is not enough, fans will also have to redeem it.

Last chance to obtain Wings of the Starlit Festival in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has seen four bundles for their ongoing Prime Gaming collab. Here is how long each of them was available:

Bundle #1: December 12 - 25, 2022

December 12 - 25, 2022 Bundle #2: December 25 - January 17, 2023

December 25 - January 17, 2023 Bundle #3: January 18 - February 7, 2023

January 18 - February 7, 2023 Bundle #4: February 8 - March 2, 2023

Fortunately, officials recently released their 5th Prime Gaming Bundle, which will be available for 18 days until March 23, 2023. Those who haven't claimed even one of the collaborative cosmetic collections so far can still obtain the new Wings of the Starlit Festival Wind Glider if they start now.

Prime Bundle #5 available now (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick guide to follow to obtain the new Prime Gaming Bundle:

Access your Prime Gaming account. Search for Genshin Impact. Click on the Claim button. Click on Get In-game Content option to receive a unique redemption code. Redeem this unique code to receive rewards.

You will need to repeat these steps at least four times to be eligible to win the new glider. To redeem the unique acquired code, you can either use the official redemption site or the in-game Redeem feature.

Official Redemption Site (Image via HoYoverse)

Using code on official redemption site

You can use HoYoverse's dedicated website to redeem codes and receive rewards. Visit Genshin Impact's official website and look for the Redeem Code option on the top black bar. Open the Redemption page and follow this guide to use the obtained code:

Create a HoYoverse account or sign in. Choose the correct server. Verify the character nickname automatically searched by the official website. Manually type or paste the desired codes in the prompt box. Click on Redeem option to claim rewards.

Correctly following all the steps above will present the "Redeemed Successfully" dialog box.

Using code via in-game Redeem feature

In-game Redeem feature (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has an in-game Redeem feature that fans can use to claim the rewards. Simply go to the account option in-game settings. You can find the Redeem feature here. Then, you can choose to manually type in the obtained code or copy-paste it before hitting the Claim option.

The acquired rewards will be sent directly to the in-game mailbox and will be available for 30 days.

