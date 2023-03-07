The first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.5 update will end in two weeks and make way for the next phase, including new events and banners. The second half will feature two of the most popular Cryo characters in the game, Kamisato Ayaka and Shenhe, alongside Mika, a new character who interestingly also holds Cryo Vision.

While HoYoverse is yet to announce the release dates of the upcoming banners, based on the current schedule, they are expected to go live on March 21, 2023. This will also be Shenhe's first rerun, as she returns after nearly a year.

Mika will be released in second phase of Genshin Impact 3.5

Phase two will feature Mika, Ayaka, and Shenhe (Image via HoYoverse)

As previously mentioned, the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.5 will begin on March 21 at 18:00 (UTC+8) for the Asian server, with Shenhe returning after nearly a year with her first rerun banner. The same will also be available on the game's other servers a few hours after the Asian release.

The upcoming phase will release a brand new 4-star character named Mika, who made only his second official appearance in Genshin Impact at the ongoing Windblume Festival event. He is a Cryo unit that specializes in buffing Physical DMG and increases the Normal Attack speed of the active unit, essentially making him a great support option for Eula.

Kamisato Ayaka is one of the most broken units (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka and Shenhe will also return in the second phase for a limited time. The former is a Cryo main DPS unit who has maintained her spot as one of the most powerful and broken characters in the age of Dendro Meta.

Meanwhile, Shenhe is an incredible Cryo support unit that buffs other Cryo units, such as Ayaka, to increase their damage further.

Other events to take place in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.5

Although the major event of Genshin Impact 3.5, Windblume Festival, will end on March 20, the second half will offer other interesting and rewarding events.

Spices from the West: Northerly Search

Spices from the West will be held in Mondstadt (Image via HoYoverse)

The Spices From the West: Northerly Search is a rerun of the original Spices event and will take place in Mondstadt. The game mechanism will be similar to the previous one for the most part. This time, however, players can invite their favorite characters into the Serenitea Pot for a taste test and seek their opinions. Doing so will also significantly increase their Companion EXP.

Fungus Mechanicus

New Fungi event (Image via HoYoverse)

The only other event that will reward players with Primogems is Fungus Mechanicus. The new event is a sequel to the Niloptala Cup Beast Tamers Tournament event and will bring back some old mechanisms from past Genshin Impact events.

Ley Line Overflow

Obtain double Exp and Mora from the Ley Line Overflow (Image via HoYoverse)

There will also be another Ley Line Overflow towards the end of phase two. During this event, players can claim double Mora and character EXP using normal resin up to three times daily.

