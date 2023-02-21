Genshin Impact Shenhe materials: Ascension and talent resources list

Shenhe is about to get her first-ever rerun banner in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.5 alongside Kamisato Ayaka and Mika. She is a 5-star Cryo Polearm unit from Liyue and is arguably the best Cryo support unit in the game, making her a popular choice to pair with characters like Ganyu and Ayaka in Permafreeze teams.

With many fans looking forward to pulling her with the upcoming update, this article features a list of all the materials required to max ascend Shenhe and increase her talent levels.

Genshin Impact: List of Shenhe's ascension and talent level-up materials

1) Dragonheir's False Fin

Dragonheir's False Fin is dropped by Coral Defenders (Image via HoYoverse)

Dragonheir's False Fin is a character ascension material and can only be obtained by defeating Coral Defenders. Players must note that this enemy is located in Enkanomiya and can only be unlocked by completing Genshin Impact World Quest - The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent.

A total of 46 Dragonheir's False Fins are required to max ascend Shenhe. At max World Level 8, Coral Defenders drop only two to three Dragonheir's False Fins upon completing each challenge, so players must defeat it at least 23 times.

2) Shivada Jade

Shivada Jade Sliver (Image via HoYoverse)

Shivada Jade is also a character ascension material used exclusively by Cryo characters in Genshin Impact. This item can be obtained by defeating various bosses but is more commonly dropped by Coral Defenders, Cryo Regisvine, and Cryo Hypostases. To max ascend Shenhe, she will require the following:

Shivada Jade Sliver x1

Shivada Jade Fragment x9

Shivada Jade Chunk x9

Shivada Jade Gemstone x6

A higher rarity of this item can also be crafted in exchange for three copies of the previous rarity.

3) Qingxin

Qingxin is a local Liyue specialty item (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingxin flower is a local specialty and can be found all around Liyue. While there are only 138 spawns on the Genshin Impact map, a player will require 168. Other methods to obtain Qingxin are by growing them in the Serenitea Pot and purchasing them from NPCs Babak and Herbalist Gui.

4) Nectar

Nectar is dropped by Whopperflowers (Image via HoYoverse)

Nectar is a common drop item obtained after defeating Whopperflowers found in Teyvat. Like other materials in Genshin Impact, it is also available in three different rarities, and the total amount needed by Shenhe for max ascension and talent level-up is:

Whopperflower Nectar x 18 (+18 for talent)

Shimmering Nectar x 30 (+66 for talent)

Energy Nectar x 36 (+93 for talent)

Nectars can also be obtained from Paimon's Bargains shop by exchanging Starglitter and Stardust.

5) Prosperity talent books

Philosophies of Prosperity (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, every character needs talent level-up books to increase their skill levels. Like most in-game items, they also have three different rarities. The total amount needed to get all three of her skills to level 10 is:

Teachings of Prosperity x 9

Guide to Prosperity x 66

Philosophies of Prosperity x 114

Prosperity talent books can only be obtained from the Taishan Mansion on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

6) Hellfire Butterfly

La Signora's Hellfire Butterfly (Image via HoYoverse)

Hellfire Butterfly is a talent level-up item that can be obtained by clearing the weekly boss challenge, La Signora, in Inazuma. Players must complete Archon Quest Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence over Mortals to unlock this domain.

The rewards from Trounce Domains can only be obtained once a week, and 18 Hellfire Butterfly drops are required to get all of Shenhe's talents to level 10.

Furthermore, all Genshin Impact players will also need 420,000 Mora for her ascension, with an additional 49,57,500 Mora and three Crown of Insights for her talents.

