Where to find Qingxin flowers in Genshin Impact: Locations and farming routes

Genshin Impact players can find Qingxin flowers all over Liyue. This item is used as an Ascension Material for a few characters, all of whom require a whopping 168 of this item to max out. That's a lot to collect. Thankfully, this little flower is one of the easier Ascension Materials to get in the game.

There are three ways to get Qingxin in Genshin Impact:

Collect them in the wild Buy them from Babk and Herbalist Gui Use the Serenitea Pot's gardening feature

This Genshin Impact guide will cover all three methods, starting with farming routes for wild spawns.

All Qingxin flower locations in Genshin Impact

There are 138 Qingxin in Genshin Impact. Thus, Travelers can obtain the bulk of Xiao, Ganyu, or any other character who requires this Ascension Material in a single day. This item is a Local Specialty from Liyue, so Yanfei and Qiqi's Passives will work to help locate them on the minimap.

Readers can manipulate the above interactive map, however, they please. If you want something more specific, the following farming route might be helpful.

Farming route

The Chasm has a ton of these flowers for you to collect (Image via HoYoverse)

The most populous area to try out first is The Chasm. It's essentially one big circle of Qingxins lying about, so try to collect them in a clockwise or counterclockwise way and then move on to Qingxu Pool to collect the remaining two.

There are a few east of The Chasm in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Nearby are some more flowers to pick up. Get the ones east of Qingxu Pool, and use the Teleport Waypoint on the nearby mountain to collect some more. Finally, use the Statue of the Seven to reach the final area shown on this map.

There are some more flowers northeast of the previous section (Image via HoYoverse)

Use the Statue of the Seven that is southeast of the Luhua Pool and farm some more Qingxin in another circular manner. The next part will have far more to collect by comparison.

One possible farming route (Image via HoYoverse)

There are many ways to approach this section. It's strongly recommended that you use several Teleport Waypoints, Domains, and the Statue of the Seven to save time between this mountainous region.

Another theoretical farming route (Image via HoYoverse)

There are only three areas left to cover. The above image shows off the Qingce Village, and Wuwang Hill spawn locations. Travelers should know the deal by now.

The second to last location to cover (Image via HoYoverse)

Yaoguang Shoal and Mingyun Village have several Qingxin for Genshin Impact players to collect. Fortunately, most of them are near Teleport Waypoints, making them easy to acquire in about a minute's work.

The final farming route to cover (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, Guyun Stone Forest has a few more Qingxin to collect. However, there are other ways to obtain this Ascension Material apart from farming them. The following section will cover how you can purchase this item.

Buying them from vendors

This is where Herbalist Gui is in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Two vendors sell Qingxin in Genshin Impact. Herbalist Gui is the cheaper option, and he also has a higher quantity. One can find him at the Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue Harbor. He sells ten of this Ascension Material for 6,000 Mora in total.

This is where you can find Babak (Image via HoYoverse)

The next NPC who sells this item is Babak, located in Port Ormos. He sells five of them for 5,000 in total. Both vendors restock their inventories every three days in Genshin Impact.

Serenitea Pot method

An example of a player planting this item's seeds in their Serenitea Pot (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can buy five Qingxin Seeds a week in the Serenitea Pot. They can then opt to plant them in a Luxuriant Glebe, where they will fully grow in two days and 22 hours.

This option is the slowest compared to the previous two methods, but players with plenty of seeds and Luxuriant Glebes can easily get a great batch several days later.

