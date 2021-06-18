How to find the two hidden blueprint vendors in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact blueprints play a vital role in furnishing a player's Serenitea Pot and leveling up their Trust rank in the game.

Apart from the Traveling Teapot Salesman and Realm Depot, there are other hidden ways for players to get blueprints in Genshin Impact.

This article takes a look at two secret blueprint vendors in the game that aren't mentioned by Tubby or any Serenitea Pot tooltip.

The two hidden blueprints vendor locations in Genshin Impact

All the hidden blueprint vendors in Genshin Impact sell their blueprints for Mora. Most of these blueprints cost 50000 Mora, with just one of them costing 25000 Mora.

There are no requirements to finding these NPCs, although it should be noted that they spawn around the daytime.

Hidden blueprint vendors in Mondstadt

Goth is one of the hidden blueprint vendors in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Goth is a hidden vendor in Mondstadt who sells a few cool blueprints to players who go out of their way to find him. His four blueprints are:

Deadwood Road Sign

Lightning Protective Tent

Simple Single-Person Tent

Adventurer Camp

The Deadwood Road Sign costs 25000 Mora, with everything else costing 50000 Mora each.

To find Goth, players just need to go south of the Knights of Favonius headquarters. He is located next to a bench that's in front of a fountain with four small plants in each corner.

The Deadwood Road sign only requires four Fir Wood to craft. By comparison, the Lightning Protective Tent and Simple Single-Person Tent require eight Birch Wood and four Fabric each to craft.

Meanwhile, to craft the Adventurer Camp, players need the three items mentioned above, plus The Color of the Wind, six Sturdy Pine Fences, and two Green Fountains.

Hidden blueprints vendor in Qingce Village

Master Lu's location in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

The other hidden blueprint vendor worth talking about is Master Lu, who is located south in Qingce Village. He only sells three blueprints, all of which are priced at 50000 Mora:

The Adventurer's Burden

Lone and Cautious Adventurer

Dialogue Twixt Ancient Tree and Rock

The Adventurer's Burden is a standard blueprint that requires four Pine Wood and four Fabric to craft. Meanwhile, Lone and Cautious Adventurer requires The Adventurer's Burden, Deadwood Road Sign, and Simple Single-Person Tent (all of which are obtained through these two hidden vendors) to craft.

To craft the Dialogue Twixt Ancient Tree and Rock, Genshin Impact players need a Green Fountain, Hiding Grazestone, and a Peculiar Knotwood Tree.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh