All 12 Vasmrti locations in Genshin Impact: Sumeru Sprouting Seedlings quest guide

Sprouting Seedlings is a part of the Sumeru World Quest Chain in Genshin Impact. Players get to unlock this quest after completing the Varuna Gatha World Quest series. The Sprouting Seedlings quest can be activated in Aranakula's garden where players will be given the task of finding 12 nurseries with Vasmrti.

Players will have to explore Vanarana to find the 12 nurseries where players will have to solve gardening puzzles at each location. Solving each of these puzzles will increase their progress in the Sprouting Seedlings quest. Furthermore, players will also be rewarded with a treasure chest for solving the puzzles.

immortal fire propaganda @sonofyvva honestly i don't see how you can really enjoy Sumeru if you don't do the world quest first



it brings so much information, lore and tools for the exploration



The following article will reveal all the locations where players can find 12 Vasmrti in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Location of all 12 Vasmrti in Sumeru

Sprouting Seedlings is a part of the Dream Nursery - Aranyaka: Part 2 questline. As mentioned, players will have to complete a series of Varuna Gatha World Quests to unlock this Sprouting Seedlings quest. The objective of this quest is to find 12 nurseries, where players will have to solve gardening puzzles similar to those in the recent Golden Apple Archipelago. Once the puzzle has been completed, they must harvest the plant and find the next nursery.

Given below are the locations of all 12 nurseries where Genshin Impact players need to find and harvest Vasmrti.

VANARANA REGION

The location of nurseries in Vanarana (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players are advised to start their search from the Vanarana region of Sumeru, where they will be able to find two nurseries in the area. Referring to the picture above, players can find the nurseries as well as the closest waypoints to reach them.

GANDHARVA VILLE

The location of nurseries near Gandharva Ville (Image via Genshin Impact)

The next area to explore would be Gandharva Ville, where the nurseries can be found to the north and south of the Ville, as shown in the picture above. Teleport to the closest waypoint and go to the marked locations to find two nurseries.

PORT ORMOS

Location of nurseries near Port Ormos (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can find three nurseries close to Apam Woods and Devantaka Mountains. One nursery can be found on the west side of Port Ormos, where players can teleport to the marked waypoint and head northwest to locate it.

The next two nurseries can be found east of Port Ormos. Players will have to use the same teleport waypoint twice, which has been marked with a yellow arrow in the picture above.

CARAVAN RIBAT & PARDIS DHYAI

Location of the nurseries between Caravan Ribat and Pardis Dhyai (Image via Genshin Impact)

The picture shown above reveals the locations of three more nurseries in Sumeru. Two nurseries can be found northeast of Caravan Ribat, while the third nursery is southwest of Pardis Dhyai.

Players can first teleport to the Statue of the Seven near Pardis Dhyai to find the nearby nursery, shown in yellow. The other two nurseries can be reached by teleporting to a waypoint north of Caravan Ribat, which has also been marked by the yellow indicator.

VISSUDHA FIELD

Locations of the nurseries near Vissudha Field (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final two nurseries can be found near Vissudha Fields. The closest teleport waypoints and the location of the nurseries have been marked on the image of the map above for players' reference.

Keep in mind that players will have to solve a gardening puzzle at each nursery. Successful completion of the puzzle will allow players to harvest the Vasmrti and will also reward players with treasure chests.

