Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks: Wriothesley Cryo Catalyst and other character details

Genshin Impact's forthcoming 4.0 update is nearing release. It will introduce the region of Fontaine and many new characters. Players are hyped up, and leaks for the 4.1 update have already started to surface on the internet. One of them from Mero suggests Wriothesley may be the game's first Catalyst user from the Cryo element.

Wriothesley was first seen in the Overture teaser alongside Sigewinne. It is expected that he and Neuvillette may be the featured characters in patch 4.1 of the game.

While he was rumored to be a Polearm user previously, it appears his weapon of choice may be a Catalyst. Mero also revealed information about the weapons of some other upcoming characters.

Note: This article is speculative in nature and is based on leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks suggest that Wriothesley uses Catalyst, not Polearm

Wriothesley is an upcoming character from Fontaine who was first seen in Overture Teaser: The Final Feast. He is rumored to be a Prison Warden and is associated with Fontaine's justice system. Some previous leaks suggested that he may be from the Cryo element and wield a Polearm.

That said, Mero, a credible leaker within the community, has revealed that Wriothesley may be a Cryo Catalyst instead. He is also expected to be of the 5-star rarity. If the rumors are to be believed, he may be the first Catalyst user from the Cryo element in Genshin Impact, a role many believed would be filled by Charlotte.

Wriothesley and Sigewinne, as seen in the teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Alongside Wriothesley, Mero also leaked information about two other upcoming Fontaine characters, namely Neuvillette and Sigewinne.

Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks suggest that Neuvillette may be a Hydro Catalyst user

As per leaks from Mero, the upcoming Genshin Impact character Neuvillette may be a Catalyst user from the Hydro element. He will also be of the 5-star rarity.

Neuvillette is the Chief Justice of Fontaine and is expected to play a major role in the upcoming chapter of Archon Quests. While not much is known about him as of now, he is also rumored to be an antagonist in the Fontaine storyline.

Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks suggest that Sigewinne may be a Hydro Bow user

Sigewinne is an upcoming Fontaine character who is rumored to be one of the many Melusines inhabiting the land of Hydro. She is expected to be a Nurse who may make her first in-game appearance during the Archon Quests in the 4.1 update.

Mero has indicated that Sigewinne may be a 4-star character from the Hydro element. She is expected to wield a Bow and appear as an NPC in the 4.1 update. However, players will have to wait a bit longer for her to become playable.

More information about Wriothesley and other upcoming characters will be revealed after Fontaine's release in Genshin Impact's 4.0 update.