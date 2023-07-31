Genshin Impact leaks: All Fontaine characters release date or version speculations so far

Genshin Impact will release its first few Fontaine characters in its forthcoming 4.0 update. As seen in the recent Overture teaser, Fontaine will have several playable characters, most of which will be released in future upgrades as the story progresses. Those with their heart set on a particular upcoming character may want to know how long their wait could be. This is especially true for F2P players who must save their Primogems in advance to guarantee their desired character.

This article will mention the speculated release dates or versions for all upcoming Fontaine characters.

Neuvillette, Wriothesley, and Lyney among the earliest Fontaine characters in Genshin Impact

1) Lyney

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Celebrated Magician of the Court of Fontaine



With the possible exception of the trials held at the Opera Epiclese, Lyney and Lynette's magic show is without a doubt the best live performance in the Court of Fontaine.



#GenshinImpact #Lyney pic.twitter.com/3VPrLLZTpe Lyney: Spectacle of PhantasmagoriaCelebrated Magician of the Court of FontaineWith the possible exception of the trials held at the Opera Epiclese, Lyney and Lynette's magic show is without a doubt the best live performance in the Court of Fontaine.

Name Vision Weapon Rarity Release Date Lyney Pyro Bow 5-star 4.0

Lyney is an upcoming character who was first teased in Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview back when the game was released. He is speculated to be a 5-star Bow-wielding Pyro DPS. He is rumored to be a magician in the court of Fontaine.

Lyney will be released in the first half of the 4.0 update. Players can refer to his release countdown here.

2) Lynette

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

"Multi-Function Magic Assistant"



In direct contrast to her older brother, who refers to himself as "the greatest magician in all Teyvat", Lynette might possibly be the lowest-profile Magician's Assistant in the land.



#GenshinImpact #Lynette pic.twitter.com/EVq12x1R83 Lynette: Elegance in the Shadows"Multi-Function Magic Assistant"In direct contrast to her older brother, who refers to himself as "the greatest magician in all Teyvat", Lynette might possibly be the lowest-profile Magician's Assistant in the land.

Name Vision Weapon Rarity Release Date Lynette Anemo Sword 4-star 4.0

Lynette was first teased in Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview alongside Lyney. She is speculated to be a 4-star Sword-wielding Anemo support. She is rumored to be an assistant to her older brother and aids him during magic performances.

3) Freminet

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Renowned Diver of the Court of Fontaine



As the realm of Hydro, Fontaine's underwater vistas are positively breathtaking. But not everyone gets to enjoy this mysterious world beneath the waves. Even for those who have mastered the basics,… pic.twitter.com/gsOvpvHaNg Freminet: Yearning for Unseen DepthsRenowned Diver of the Court of FontaineAs the realm of Hydro, Fontaine's underwater vistas are positively breathtaking. But not everyone gets to enjoy this mysterious world beneath the waves. Even for those who have mastered the basics,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Name Vision Weapon Rarity Release Date Freminet Cryo Claymore 4-star 4.0

Freminet is an excellent diver and is rumored to be a younger brother of Lyney and Lynette. He is speculated to be a 4-star Claymore user with a Cryo vision.

4) Wriothesley

Name Vision Weapon Rarity Release Date Wriothesley Cryo Polearm 5-star 4.1

Wriothesley is speculated to be a Prison Warden in Fontaine. As per leaks, he may be a 5-star Polearm user with a Cryo vision. It is hinted he could be Physical damage DPS, similar to Eula.

5) Neuvillette

Name Vision Weapon Rarity Release Date Neuvillette Hydro Claymore 5-star 4.1

Neuvillette is the Chief Justice in the Court of Fontaine. Leaks suggest he may be a 5-star Claymore user with a Hydro vision. If true, Neuvillette would be the first Hydro Claymore user in Genshin Impact.

6) Hydro Archon Furina

Furina official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Name Element Weapon Rarity Release Date Furina Hydro Sword 5-star 4.2

Furina, also known as Focalors, is the Hydro Archon and the ruler of Fontaine. She is speculated to be a 5-star Sword user who may provide support and buffs to the team.

7) Charlotte

Name Element Weapon Rarity Release Date Charlotte Cryo Catalyst 4-star 4.2

Most recently, in 3.7, the Traveler met Charlotte, a reporter for the Steambird newspaper from Fontaine. She was seen wielding a Cryo vision in the event. As per leaks, she may be a 4-star Catalyst user.

8) Arlecchino 'The Knave'

Arlecchino as seen in Overture teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Name Delusion Weapon Rarity Release Date Arlecchino Pyro Sword 5-star 4.3

Arlecchino 'The Knave' is a Fatui Harbinger who is rumored to the antagonist for Fontaine saga of Genshin Impact. Leaks indicate that she will be a 5-star Pyro Sword user.

9) Cloud Retainer

Cloud Retainer, human and adeptus form (Image via Sportskeeda)

Name Delusion Weapon Rarity Release Date Cloud Retainer Unknown Unknown 5-star 4.4

Cloud Retainer is an Adeptus from Liyue whose human form was first revealed during a cutscene in the Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Lantern Rite event. It is speculated that she will be released in the 4.4 Lantern Rite update.

10) Navia

Navia official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Name Vision Weapon Rarity Release Date Navia Geo Unknown 5-star 4.5

Navia is an upcoming Fontaine character who is affiliated with the Navy. She is known to be a 5-star Geo character. It is also leaked that she may be added to the Standard banner of Genshin Impact in the future.

Note - This article is based on leaks and rumors and is subject to change.