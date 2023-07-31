Esports & Gaming
Genshin Impact leaks: All Fontaine characters release date or version speculations so far

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Jul 31, 2023 14:15 GMT
All upcoming Fontaine characters with possible release dates.
All upcoming Fontaine characters with possible release dates (Image via Sportskeeda)

Genshin Impact will release its first few Fontaine characters in its forthcoming 4.0 update. As seen in the recent Overture teaser, Fontaine will have several playable characters, most of which will be released in future upgrades as the story progresses. Those with their heart set on a particular upcoming character may want to know how long their wait could be. This is especially true for F2P players who must save their Primogems in advance to guarantee their desired character.

This article will mention the speculated release dates or versions for all upcoming Fontaine characters.

Neuvillette, Wriothesley, and Lyney among the earliest Fontaine characters in Genshin Impact

1) Lyney

NameVisionWeaponRarityRelease Date
LyneyPyroBow5-star4.0

Lyney is an upcoming character who was first teased in Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview back when the game was released. He is speculated to be a 5-star Bow-wielding Pyro DPS. He is rumored to be a magician in the court of Fontaine.

Lyney will be released in the first half of the 4.0 update. Players can refer to his release countdown here.

2) Lynette

NameVisionWeaponRarityRelease Date
LynetteAnemoSword4-star4.0

Lynette was first teased in Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview alongside Lyney. She is speculated to be a 4-star Sword-wielding Anemo support. She is rumored to be an assistant to her older brother and aids him during magic performances.

3) Freminet

NameVisionWeaponRarityRelease Date
FreminetCryoClaymore4-star4.0

Freminet is an excellent diver and is rumored to be a younger brother of Lyney and Lynette. He is speculated to be a 4-star Claymore user with a Cryo vision.

4) Wriothesley

Higher quality Wriothesley🐺❄️ by u/Divant15 in WriothesleyMains
NameVisionWeaponRarityRelease Date
WriothesleyCryoPolearm5-star4.1

Wriothesley is speculated to be a Prison Warden in Fontaine. As per leaks, he may be a 5-star Polearm user with a Cryo vision. It is hinted he could be Physical damage DPS, similar to Eula.

5) Neuvillette

Higher quality Neuvillette⚖️🌊 by u/Divant15 in NeuvilletteMains_
NameVisionWeaponRarityRelease Date
NeuvilletteHydroClaymore5-star4.1

Neuvillette is the Chief Justice in the Court of Fontaine. Leaks suggest he may be a 5-star Claymore user with a Hydro vision. If true, Neuvillette would be the first Hydro Claymore user in Genshin Impact.

6) Hydro Archon Furina

Furina official art (Image via HoYoverse)
Furina official art (Image via HoYoverse)
NameElementWeaponRarityRelease Date
FurinaHydroSword5-star4.2

Furina, also known as Focalors, is the Hydro Archon and the ruler of Fontaine. She is speculated to be a 5-star Sword user who may provide support and buffs to the team.

7) Charlotte

Trailer shot by u/FarronBB in CharlotteMains
NameElementWeaponRarityRelease Date
CharlotteCryoCatalyst4-star4.2

Most recently, in 3.7, the Traveler met Charlotte, a reporter for the Steambird newspaper from Fontaine. She was seen wielding a Cryo vision in the event. As per leaks, she may be a 4-star Catalyst user.

8) Arlecchino 'The Knave'

Arlecchino as seen in Overture teaser (Image via HoYoverse)
Arlecchino as seen in Overture teaser (Image via HoYoverse)
NameDelusionWeaponRarityRelease Date
ArlecchinoPyroSword5-star4.3

Arlecchino 'The Knave' is a Fatui Harbinger who is rumored to the antagonist for Fontaine saga of Genshin Impact. Leaks indicate that she will be a 5-star Pyro Sword user.

9) Cloud Retainer

Cloud Retainer, human and adeptus form (Image via Sportskeeda)
Cloud Retainer, human and adeptus form (Image via Sportskeeda)
NameDelusionWeaponRarityRelease Date
Cloud RetainerUnknownUnknown5-star4.4

Cloud Retainer is an Adeptus from Liyue whose human form was first revealed during a cutscene in the Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Lantern Rite event. It is speculated that she will be released in the 4.4 Lantern Rite update.

10) Navia

Navia official art (Image via HoYoverse)
Navia official art (Image via HoYoverse)
NameVisionWeaponRarityRelease Date
NaviaGeoUnknown5-star4.5

Navia is an upcoming Fontaine character who is affiliated with the Navy. She is known to be a 5-star Geo character. It is also leaked that she may be added to the Standard banner of Genshin Impact in the future.

Note - This article is based on leaks and rumors and is subject to change.

