Genshin Impact leaks: All Fontaine characters release date or version speculations so far

Genshin Impact will release its first few Fontaine characters in its forthcoming 4.0 update. As seen in the recent Overture teaser, Fontaine will have several playable characters, most of which will be released in future upgrades as the story progresses. Those with their heart set on a particular upcoming character may want to know how long their wait could be. This is especially true for F2P players who must save their Primogems in advance to guarantee their desired character.
This article will mention the speculated release dates or versions for all upcoming Fontaine characters.
Neuvillette, Wriothesley, and Lyney among the earliest Fontaine characters in Genshin Impact
1) Lyney
Lyney is an upcoming character who was first teased in Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview back when the game was released. He is speculated to be a 5-star Bow-wielding Pyro DPS. He is rumored to be a magician in the court of Fontaine.
Lyney will be released in the first half of the 4.0 update. Players can refer to his release countdown here.
2) Lynette
Lynette was first teased in Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview alongside Lyney. She is speculated to be a 4-star Sword-wielding Anemo support. She is rumored to be an assistant to her older brother and aids him during magic performances.
3) Freminet
Freminet is an excellent diver and is rumored to be a younger brother of Lyney and Lynette. He is speculated to be a 4-star Claymore user with a Cryo vision.
4) Wriothesley
Wriothesley is speculated to be a Prison Warden in Fontaine. As per leaks, he may be a 5-star Polearm user with a Cryo vision. It is hinted he could be Physical damage DPS, similar to Eula.
5) Neuvillette
Neuvillette is the Chief Justice in the Court of Fontaine. Leaks suggest he may be a 5-star Claymore user with a Hydro vision. If true, Neuvillette would be the first Hydro Claymore user in Genshin Impact.
6) Hydro Archon Furina
Furina, also known as Focalors, is the Hydro Archon and the ruler of Fontaine. She is speculated to be a 5-star Sword user who may provide support and buffs to the team.
7) Charlotte
Most recently, in 3.7, the Traveler met Charlotte, a reporter for the Steambird newspaper from Fontaine. She was seen wielding a Cryo vision in the event. As per leaks, she may be a 4-star Catalyst user.
8) Arlecchino 'The Knave'
Arlecchino 'The Knave' is a Fatui Harbinger who is rumored to the antagonist for Fontaine saga of Genshin Impact. Leaks indicate that she will be a 5-star Pyro Sword user.
9) Cloud Retainer
Cloud Retainer is an Adeptus from Liyue whose human form was first revealed during a cutscene in the Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Lantern Rite event. It is speculated that she will be released in the 4.4 Lantern Rite update.
10) Navia
Navia is an upcoming Fontaine character who is affiliated with the Navy. She is known to be a 5-star Geo character. It is also leaked that she may be added to the Standard banner of Genshin Impact in the future.
Note - This article is based on leaks and rumors and is subject to change.