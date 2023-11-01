Genshin Impact Furina teams guide

The long-awaited Hydro Archon, Furina, will soon be released as a playable character in Genshin Impact's 4.2 update. As the God of Justice and Fontaine's ruler, she plays a major role in the storyline, and fans can't wait to have her on their teams.

Furina, aka Focalors, will be a 5-star sub-DPS from the Hydro element wielding a Sword as her weapon of choice. Considering the versatility of her element, she can excel in several team compositions in Genshin Impact. However, she is expected to perform best when paired alongside other Fontaine main DPS.

This article will list the five best team comps to play Furina in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Best team comps for Furina in Genshin Impact

The Hydro Archon, Furina, wields the Hydro element in Genshin Impact, which is capable of reacting with all other in-game elements. So, she has various team comps at her disposal. Players can build teams for Vaporize, Freeze, Bloom, and more.

To make the most of Furina's buffs, players should opt for main DPS units that can increase or decrease their HP. As such, Neuvillette and Wriothesley, the two new damage dealers from Fontaine, will be ideal choices. It's also recommended to have a team-wide healer in her comps for optimal performance.

Without further ado, here are some strong team options with Furina at the forefront.

1) Furina + Wriothesley + Kazuha + Diona

Furina can be an excellent sub-DPS for Wriothesley. This Freeze team can easily go up against the hardest content in the game. Due to Wriothesley's ability to consume HP every time he uses his Elemental Skill, this comp can easily maintain high fanfare stacks for consistent buffs.

Diona here fulfills the role of a team-wide healer and shielder, while Kaedehara Kazuha can buff the team's elemental damage while using the Viridescent Venerer artifact set.

If players don't have either Diona or Kazuha, they can be replaced with Charlotte and Sucrose, respectively.

2) Furina + Wriothesley + Kazuha + Kokomi

This is a variation of the popular Permafreeze team, which is among the most popular choice for the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. While the team's core remains the same, Furina replaces Shenhe here in the role of sub-DPS and buffer. Wriothesley and Kazuha retain their respective roles from the previous team comp.

Sangonomiya Kokomi is picked as the dedicated healer here to make use of Hydro resonance instead of relying on Cryo resonance. However, she can be replaced with another healing unit if needed.

3) Furina + Neuvillette + Kazuha + Baizhu

This Bloom team comp will be Furina's strongest option. It pairs her up with Neuvillette, regarded as one of the strongest main DPS in Genshin Impact's meta. Considering how OP this elemental reaction is in the game, it would be no surprise if this team breezes past most content.

This team relies on Nevillette and Furina's consistent Hydro application to produce Dendro Cores with Baizhu's Dendro application. The latter will also perform as the dedicated healer in this setup.

4) Furina + Hu Tao + Yelan + Zhongli

This comp is a variation of the classic Vaporize team featuring Hu Tao. While Yelan and Xingqui are the traditional choices for off-field Hydro application in this composition, Furina can replace either of them easily. Hu Tao's HP mechanics will also avail her buff from the Hydro Archon's fanfare points.

Lastly, Zhongli is featured in this team comp to provide shielding and resistance to interruption during combat.

5) Furina + Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Jean

Electro-charged is a unique elemental reaction in Genshin Impact that can deal damage over time. With Raiden Shogun as the lead Electro, combined with Furina and Yelan's off-field Hydro application, this team comp can deal a lot of damage.

Jean, with a Viridescent Venerer artifact set, is the preferred healer here, as her high Elemental Burst cost can further Raiden Shogun's damage potential.

