Best Wriothesley teams for Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss

Wriothesley was finally released in the second half of Genshin Impact's 4.1 update as a playable character and is featured on the limited-time character banners alongside Venti. As the Duke of Meropide, who plays a pivotal role in the storyline, players are ecstatic about his release and can't wait to test his strength in the 4.1 Spiral Abyss.

This 5-star Catalyst user from the Cryo element can access multiple elemental reactions. As such, there are many team compositions for him in Genshin Impact. Wriothesley is a Main DPS, and with proper support characters, he can be a powerful damage dealer. Having a healer on his team is also recommended to keep his HP above 60%.

This article will list the best team comps to play Wriothesley in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact: Best Wriothesley teams for Spiral Abyss

Cryo is one of the most popular elements in Genshin Impact and can react with all in-game elements besides Dendro. Therefore, Wriothesley has a variety of strong team comps at his disposal. Travelers can build teams for Melt, Freeze, and Fridge with him as the main DPS. However, Wriothesley's strongest team comp is Permafreeze.

Let's take a look at his best team that can help you clear the Spiral Abyss.

1) Wriothesley + Kazuha + Shenhe + Kokomi

Wriothesley Permafreeze team (Image via HoYoverse)

The Permafreeze team is Wriothesley's strongest team comp. He is the main DPS, Shenhe for Cryo support and resonance, and Sangonomiya Kokomi for providing healing and off-field Hydro application. Lastly, Kaedehara Kazuha is here to buff the Cryo damage and apply a debuff using the Viridescent Venerer artifact set.

Players can also opt for Sucrose and Rosaria instead of the aforementioned 5-star options.

2) Wriothesley + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Wriothesley melt team (Image via HoYoverse)

This classic Melt team with Wriothesley can effortlessly defeat any boss monster you may face in Spiral Abyss of Genshin Impact. With his consistent Cryo application paired with Xiangling and Bennett's off-field Pyro application, this team comp can trigger consistent Melts.

Kazuha retains his role as the Anemo support, similar to the previous team composition.

3) Wriothesley + Kazuha + Nahida + Kokomi

Wriothesley Fridge team (Image via HoYoverse)

This Wriothesley team can trigger Bloom and Freeze simultaneously. While the Bloom reaction is a DPS in its own right, having Freeze to keep enemies locked for Wriothesley to follow up can make this team highly versatile. Sangonomiya Kokomi and Nahida can apply Hydro and Dendro off-field to produce Dendro Cores.

It is recommended to Swirl Hydro with Kazuha in this team to increase your Hydro application on the enemies.

4) Wriothesley + Venti + Mona + Diona

Wriothesley Freeze team (Image via HoYoverse)

This combination is a variation of the traditional Morgana team comp featuring Wriothesley. Diona is preferred here for shielding, healing, and Cryo resonance, while Mona can apply off-field Hydro and provide buffs.

Venti, the other character featured on the limited-time character banner alongside Wriothesley, can utilize the Viridescent Venerer artifact set and group enemies so you can follow up with the latter's Normal Attacks.

