5 notable characters played by Joe Zieja, the voice actor of Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. The Cryo DPS will finally be released during the second half of the forthcoming 4.1 update. Although he hasn't appeared in the game as of this writing, fans got a peek at his personality in Version 4.1 "To the Stars Shining in the Depths" trailer. Many in the community are curious about the voice behind this elusive character.

Wriotheseley is voiced by Joe Zieja in the English dub of Genshin Impact. He is a renowned voice actor who has played several notable characters across different forms of media. Zieja was also the VA of Saiki Kusuke in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Reawakened.

This article will cover five notable works of Wriothesley's voice actor, Joe Zieja.

Wriothesley's voice actor in Genshin Impact: Joe Zieja's 5 past roles in anime and video games explored

Joe Zieja is a well-known voice actor who has played some iconic characters throughout his career. One of his most recent roles as Wriothesley in Genshin Impact has hyped the player base for the new character's release.

Wriothesley is slated to be released on October 18, 2023, during the second half of Genshin Impact's 4.1 anniversary update. Fans who are eager to obtain this brand-new unit may find it interesting to read about Joe Zieja's previous works.

1) Kazutora Hanemiya from Tokyo Revengers

Kazutora Hanemiya as seen in anime (Image via Liden Films)

Kazutora Hanemiya is one of the Division Captains of the Tokyo Manji gang in the popular manga and anime series Tokyo Revengers. He is one of the founding members of the gang and plays an important role throughout the story. He is shown to be quite the sadistic and violent character.

2) Kusuke Saiki from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K: Reawakened

Kusuke Saiki as seen in the anime series (Image via J.C.Staff)

Kusuke Saiki is Kusuo's older brother in the popular manga and anime The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Joe Zieja is known to voice the character in the Reawakened adaptation. Kusuke is a genius in the series with a competitive attitude towards his younger brother.

3) Bumblebee from Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy

Bumblebee as seen in the Netflix series (Image via Netflix)

Bumblebee is one of the most iconic characters from the Transformers franchise, with popularity only rivaled by the one and only Optimus Prime. He is the youngest of the Autobots and is often seen as the lead of various adaptations in the franchise. Joe Zieja is known to voice this distinguished Autobot in the 18-episode Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy series produced by Allspark and Netflix.

4) Claude von Riegan from the Fire Emblem series

Claude von Riegan as seen in-game (Image via Fire Emblem)

Claude von Riegan is one of the main lead characters in Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and is voiced by Joe Zieja in the franchise. Claude is a noble from the prominent Riegan family who enrolls as a student in the Officer's Academy. He is a very popular pick among gamers.

5) Silver from Pokemon Masters EX

Silver as seen in promotional art (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Silver is among the most iconic rivals in the Pokemon franchise. He was first introduced way back in 1999 in the Pokemon Gold and Silver video games, and is the son of Team Rocket boss Giovanni and the rival trainer in the Johto region. Silver recently appeared in the Pokemon Master EX mobile game, where he is voiced by Joe Zieja.

It is important to note that this list doesn't include Joe Zieja's complete works, and he has been associated with multiple other franchises as well. This is a good sign for Wriothesley's fans as a character's voice is a major aspect of their personality in Genshin Impact.

Wriothesley will soon appear in the upcoming Archon Quests, scheduled to be released in Genshin Impact's 4.1 update.