Genshin Impact 4.1 update: Countdown and maintenance schedule

The much-awaited 4.1 update of Genshin Impact is expected to be released on September 27, 2023. Fans are looking forward to the upcoming characters and the brand-new Archon Quests. The update will also reportedly introduce fresh areas to the Fontaine region. Additionally, it will be celebrating the third anniversary of Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.1 update expected to release in late-September 2023

The upcoming 4.1 features 5 stars Wriothesley and Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned previously, Genshin Impact's 4.1 update is expected to be released on September 27, 2023. Keeping in mind HoYoverse's pattern with Genshin Impact updates, Travelers will likely find the pre-installation for this patch to be available a few days before its release. It is recommended to have that process completed before the patch drops.

The above countdown reflects the time remaining before the game servers go offline for maintenance before version 4.1 releases. It is also important to note that the maintenance schedule varies based on the player's location.

Genshin Impact 4.1 maintenance downtime for all major regions

Neuvillette, as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The following list showcases the maintenance downtime for all major regions and timezones:

PST, UTC -7: September 27 from 3 pm to 8 pm

MST, UTC -6: September 27 from 4 pm to 9 pm

CST, UTC -5: September 27 from 5 pm to 10 pm

EST, UTC -4: September 27 from 6 pm to 11 pm

BST, UTC +1: September 28 from 11 pm to 4 am

CEST, UTC +2: September 28 from 12 am to 5 am

MSK, UTC +3: September 28 from 1 am to 6 am

IST, UTC +5:30: September 28 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

CST, UTC +8: September 28 from 6 am to 11 am

JST, UTC +9: September 28 from 7 am to 12 pm

AEST, UTC +10: September 28 from 8 am to 1 pm

NZST, UTC +12: September 28 from 10 am to 3 pm

After the server maintenance is complete and the 4.1 update is live, players can expect a reward of 600 Primogems from HoYoverse as compensation for their patience during the downtime.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Upcoming 5-star banners

HoYoverse had previously revealed via drip marketing that Neuvillette and Wriothesley would be the new 5-star playable characters featured during the 4.1 update. As per leaks, Hu Tao and Venti are expected to get a rerun alongside them.

HxG, a reliable leaker in the community, has recently indicated that Neuvillette may be featured in the first half of the 4.1 update alongside Hu Tao. The 4-stars that will reportedly get a rate-up during their limited-time character banners are Xingqiu, Fischl, and Diona.

Another recent leak, courtesy of Uncle SH, has hinted at the 4-star characters who may get a rate-up during the Wriothesley and Venti banners at the time of the second half of version 4.1. It is indicated that Thoma, Dori, and Chongyun will be the ones joining Wriothesley on the limited-time character banners.

The expected banner schedule for Genshin Impact's 4.1 anniversary update is as follows:

First Half (September 27, 2023 - October 18, 2023) - Neuvillette + Hu Tao with Xingqiu, Fischl, and Diona.

Second Half (October 18, 2023 - November 7, 2023) - Wriothesley + Venti Thoma, Dori, and Chongyun.

More information about the upcoming update will soon be revealed in the Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program livestream.