Genshin Impact Anniversary Update 2023: Release date, banners, leaked rewards and more

Genshin Impact is gearing up for its third anniversary, which will coincide with the 4.1 version of the title. Considering an anniversary is a special affair for any game, players expect HoYoverse to celebrate it in style while distributing multiple in-game rewards during this period. The Anniversary Update will also see the addition of Neuvillette and Wriothesley to the playable character roster.

There are many different banners, events, and rewards that are scheduled for the anniversary period. However, it is recommended to not have terribly high expectations, in light of the backlash and fiascos of the previous anniversaries.

This article will cover all the leaked information about Genshin Impact's 4.1 Anniversary Update, which is scheduled for release later this month.

Genshin Impact third Anniversary Update to be released in late September

Genshin Impact was first released on September 28, 2020, and will soon celebrate its third anniversary. The 4.1 Anniversary Update will be released worldwide on September 27, 2023, after the maintenance period.

The update is scheduled to release Neuvillette and Wriothesley as new playable characters, while it is expected that Venti and Hu Tao may also get a rerun during this period. As per leaks, the banner schedule for the anniversary update may be:

First Half (September 27, 2023 - October 18, 2023) - Neuvillette + Hu Tao

Second Half (October 18, 2023 - November 7, 2023) - Wriothesley + Venti

It is important to note that the banner schedule is subject to change.

Rewards for Genshin Impact's third Anniversary

Leaks indicate that the 7-day login event, Admiring the Flowing Moonlight may return this year as well. The login event will allow players to claim several rewards by logging in every day for seven consecutive days. It is rumored to give enough resources for a 10-pull on any banner of the player's choice.

The expected list of rewards that can be obtained from this event are as follows:

10x Intertwined Fate

80,000 Mora

18x Mystic Enhancement Ore

8x Hero's Wit

Leaks also suggest that travelers may be able to obtain a free 4-star Catalyst during the 4.1 Anniversary update by participating in the main event of the version. Although it isn't officially revealed as of now, it is expected to be called "Ballad of the Boundless Blue" as per Honey Hunter.

The secondary stat of this rumored 4-star weapon is expected to be Energy Recharge, while the passive may boost the Normal and Charged Attack damage of its wielder.

More information about the Archon Quests will soon be revealed in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.1 Special Program livestream.