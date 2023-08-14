Genshin Impact Neuvillette kit leaks: Skill, Burst, abilities, and Name card details

Genshin Impact recently drip-marketed Neuvillette as an upcoming playable character for version 4.1. He is highly popular in the community, and fans are eager to learn more about his gameplay. While players are still basking in the excitement of Neuvillette and Wriothesley's drip-marketing, a credible leaker in the community has revealed information about their upcoming kits and gameplay.

The information leaked by Mero suggests Neuvillette may be a 5-star Hydro DPS character who will wield a Catalyst as his weapon of choice. His kit indicates he will rely on Charged Attacks to deal most of his damage.

This article will explain Neuvillette's attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.

Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks: Neuvillette kit shows HP scaling and Charged attack based DPS

Neuvillette is a highly influential character from Fontaine who is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming chapter of Archon Quests. He will be introduced as an NPC in the forthcoming 4.0 update and later released as a playable character in version 4.1.

Mero, a credible leaker in the Genshin Impact community, has revealed information about Neuvillette's gameplay following his drip-marketing. The leaked information indicated that Neuvillette might be a Charged Attack-based Hydro DPS. His kit is expected to scale off his HP, and he may receive 88.4% Crit DMG from his ascension.

The leak also features Neuvillette's Name card design, passive talents, and constellations.

Neuvillette's Normal and Charged Attacks in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette drip-marketing art (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette's kit seems to focus on his Charged Attacks to deal most of his damage.

Normal Attack - Neuvillette will wave his Cane to command the tides to deal a maximum of three attacks which will deal Hydro damage.

Charged Attack Empowerment: Legal Evaluation - Neuvillette seems to have two levels of Charged Attacks similar to Bow-users like Ganyu or Tighnari. While charging up his Charged Attack, he is expected to start forming a Seal of Arbitration.

Neuvillette can move and change the direction of his oncoming attack during this phase. He can also absorb Sourcewater Droplets within his AoE, speeding up the charging process and healing a certain amount of his max HP.

If the charging is interrupted, he will perform a regular Charged Attack. However, he will unleash Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement if the charging is complete.

Charged Attack - Neuvillette will unleash AoE Hydro damage.

Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement - He will deal a surge of AoE Hydro damage to all enemies in a straight path. This attack will not consume any stamina, and its duration can vary. If Neuvillette's HP is above 50% when he uses this attack, he will lose HP continuously during this period.

Neuvillette's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette official art (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette's Elemental Skill is called "O Tears, I Shall Repay." It will summon Raging Tides, dealing AoE Hydro damage to all the enemies before him.

The Elemental Skill will also generate three Sourcewater Droplets after hitting opponents that can be consumed during his Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement.

Neuvillette's Elemental Skill damage scales off of his HP and has a CD of 12 seconds. It will also inflict Pneuma-aligned Hydro damage to enemies at specific intervals.

Neuvillette's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette as seen in Overture teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette's Elemental Burst is known as "O Tides, I Have Returned." The burst will unleash Rupturing Waves on the enemies dealing AoE Hydro damage. After a short interval, another two waterfalls will descend on enemies dealing additional Hydro damage within a comparatively smaller AoE.

His Elemental Burst will produce six Sourcewater Droplets to the field. The burst will scale off Neuvillette's max HP and have a CD of 18 seconds and a 70 energy cost.

Players can refer to the leaked document for more in-depth information about Neuvillette's kit in Genshin Impact.