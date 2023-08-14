Genshin Impact 4.1 drip marketing reveals Wriothesley and Neuvillette: Release date, elements, and character type details

Genshin Impact's Fontaine arc will be in full force starting August 16, as multiple new characters and events will go live with the Fontaine region. Players are excited to see the next chapter in the Traveler's story, as HoYoverse will be adding new characters to the already enormous roster in the game.

Hence, while on the topic of new characters, the company recently teased Wriotheseley and Neuvillette as a part of their August "drip marketing." Both these characters have already been officially revealed in the first Fontaine trailer, "The Final Feast."

The social media announcements, however, provide some additional and exciting information ahead of their release.

Wriothesley and Neuvillette revealed for Genshin Impact 4.1 update

As mentioned, both Wriothesley and Neuvillette have already been revealed in the official Genshin Impact "The Final Feast" trailer. While Neuvillette was shown to accompany various companions, including Clorinde and the Hydro Archon Furina, Wriothesley was shown guarding what appeared to be an underground prison.

The recent official announcement also reveals the following description of the two characters:

Wrothesley:

"If Wriothesley needed a namecard, this would suffice. No foreword, and no epilogue. Just like that place of exiled convicts he's in charge of, standing there silently at the bottom of the sea. Despite its discretion, as a resting place for criminals, the Fortress of Meropide harbors a network of conflicting interests that would have a corrupting influence on many."

Neuvillette:

"If the Darknight Hero really does exist, he's probably just someone in disguise. When he gets up in the morning to brush his teeth, it's the real him. Only in the dead of night does he become the Darknight Hero. But not (Monsieur) Neuvillette. The Chief Justice IS the real him. For us Melusines, our ideal of the perfect father — that's also the real him. The only person that isn't really him is the one that goes by the name of Neuvillette."

The official splash art has been provided in Genshin Impact's post given above. According to HuTao Lover, a renowned data miner in the community, Wriothesley is also speculated to be in the standard banner following his feature in the 4.1 update.

Wriothesley and Neuvillette's possible release date in Genshin Impact 4.1

The 4.1 update in Genshin Impact will start 42 days after the initial Fontaine launch. While the banner order for each character remains unknown, the following dates should help readers get an idea of the starting time for each phase:

First phase release date: September 27, 2023.

Second phase release date: October 18, 2023.

Based on the dates mentioned above, it is also clear that each phase will run for the usual 21 days per update. Both signature weapons and story quests will be added accordingly, alongside the released featured character in the limited banner.

Wriothesley and Neuvillette's elements and weapons in Genshin Impact 4.1

Neuvillette and Writhesley will be 5-star rarity characters in Genshin Impact, each appearing in featured banners. However, the following list consists of the elements they will be wielding as playable units and weapons.

Neuvillette: 5-star, no Vision or Constellations mentioned. However, his control over the Hydro element is concrete due to his speculated role as a Hydro Dragon.

Wriothesley: 5-star Cryo Catalyst user.

Interestingly, Wriothesley will also become one of the first characters ever to wield both the Cryo element and Catalyst simultaneously.