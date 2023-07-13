Genshin Impact Fontaine trailers, possible 4.0 livestream date, and leaked announcements

A few Genshin Impact Fontaine trailers are already out, but many players want to see more from the new region. The new update is expected to come out on August 16, 2023. There's plenty of time between then and now, which is important since players could get some much-needed information about the new area once the 4.0 Special Program airs.

Based on past precedence, the Special Program livestream has four potential dates worth covering. Those days are August 3, 4, 5, and 6, 2023. The reasoning behind this speculation is the fact that all recent livestreams have aired 10 to 13 days before a version update launches.

Unless miHoYo goes against past precedence, any of the above three dates should be when the Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program goes live.

Genshin Impact 4.0: Trailers and leaks

Two Fontaine trailers have been officially released thus far. The first one, which came from the 3.8 Special Program, is shown above. This clip showcased several environmental shots of Fontaine while also debuting a Melusine character who will apparently be involved in the upcoming Archon Quest.

One major feature here was the deep look at underwater diving. This new form of movement will allow Travelers to explore a whole new terrain within Teyvat.

The other major Fontaine trailer was Overture Teaser: The Final Feast. It showed off several characters that will be playable in the Fontaine update, such as:

Freminet

Lynette

Lyney

Navia

Charlotte

Wriothesley

Sigewinne

Clorinde

Arlecchino

Furina

Neuvillette

All these characters' designs and voice actors have been revealed. miHoYo never confirmed their release dates, but leaks point to Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet being playable in Genshin Impact 4.0.

4.0 livestream speculation

The Melusine is expected to return in the 4.0 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some past examples of recent livestreams airing 10 to 13 days before their associated version update:

12 days for 3.8: Special Program on June 23, 2023, and Version Update on July 5, 2023

Special Program on June 23, 2023, and Version Update on July 5, 2023 11 days for 3.7: Special Program on May 13, 2023, and Version Update on May 24, 2023

Special Program on May 13, 2023, and Version Update on May 24, 2023 12 days for 3.6: Special Program on March 31, 2023, and Version Update on April 12, 2023

Special Program on March 31, 2023, and Version Update on April 12, 2023 13 days for 3.5: Special Program on February 17, 2023, and Version Update on March 1, 2023

Special Program on February 17, 2023, and Version Update on March 1, 2023 12 days for 3.4: Special Program on January 6, 2023, and Version Update on January 18, 2023

Special Program on January 6, 2023, and Version Update on January 18, 2023 12 days for 3.3: Special Program on November 25, 2022, and Version Update on December 7, 2022

Special Program on November 25, 2022, and Version Update on December 7, 2022 10 days for 3.2: Special Program on October 23, 2022, and Version Update on November 2, 2022

Special Program on October 23, 2022, and Version Update on November 2, 2022 12 days for 3.1: Special Program on September 16, 2022, and Version Update on September 28, 2022

Special Program on September 16, 2022, and Version Update on September 28, 2022 11 days for 3.0: Special Program on August 13, 2022, and Version Update on August 24, 2022

By now, it should be clear that the Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream will follow a similar pattern to everything shown above. Version 3.8's Secret Summer Paradise ends on August 16, 2023, which is likely when the 4.0 update launches.

Subtracting 10 to 13 days from August 16, 2023, gives players the following possible dates:

August 3, 2023

August 4, 2023

August 5, 2023

August 6, 2023

Now let's look at possible announcements.

Likely announcements for the Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream

All three characters have already been formally revealed via Twitter (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of things likely to be shown off in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program based on what's already been leaked or is otherwise predictable:

Redeem Codes: Every livestream has three temporary codes that award 300 Primogems when all three are used.

Every livestream has three temporary codes that award 300 Primogems when all three are used. Gameplay showcases: Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet all have leaked gameplay videos, suggesting that they will be playable in this update.

Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet all have leaked gameplay videos, suggesting that they will be playable in this update. Banner confirmations: Rumored to be Lyney and Yelan in the first half, followed by Zhongli and Tartaglia in the second half.

Rumored to be Lyney and Yelan in the first half, followed by Zhongli and Tartaglia in the second half. Pneuma and Ousia: Two new gameplay mechanics tied to Fontaine characters.

Two new gameplay mechanics tied to Fontaine characters. Fontaine details: A new region is debuting, so information on the whole location is bound to happen.

A new region is debuting, so information on the whole location is bound to happen. New artifacts: Marechaussee Hunter and Golden Troupe have already been leaked,

Marechaussee Hunter and Golden Troupe have already been leaked, Underwater diving: New details about this gameplay mechanic should be revealed.

Fans will likely hear about all of the above options in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream, although many more topics could also be announced.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : 0 votes