Genshin Impact 3.8 primogems guide: How to get 80+ pulls in total

Genshin Impact players eagerly await the latest patch, 3.8 updates, to launch on July 5, 2023. While some look forward to all the brand-new content, others might care about the massive pool of Primogems they can obtain. As one would expect from a gacha game, in-game currencies, in this case, Primogems, hold great value for players as it allows them to wish on character and weapons banners.

With the new Fontaine region coming up soon, this will be the last opportunity for players to horde Primogems without spending real money on the game. This article will outline all the different sources to exhaust in Genshin Impact 3.8 update to collect as many Primogems as possible.

Guide to collecting 80+ pulls in Genshin Impact 3.8 update

Genshin Impact officials will launch the version 3.8 update globally on July 5, 2023, at 11 AM (UTC+8). The recent live stream and the official preview page have already shown all the fresh content planned for the community. As players wait for them excitedly, many might wonder how much Primogems they can collect throughout the new version update.

Here is a brief overview of all the upcoming content for Genshin Impact 3.8 and how much primogems will each reward:

Permanent Content

Daily Commission: 2520 Primogems

Spiral Abyss: 1200 Primogems

Paimon's Bargain: 5 Intertwined + 5 Acquaint Fates

HoYoLAB Daily Check-in: 80 Primogems

Version 4.0 Livestream: 300 Primogems

Version 4.0 Update Compensation: 600 Primogems

Test Runs: 80 Primogems

Achievements: Unknown

Kaveh's Hangout: 80 Primogems

Battle Pass (Free): 5 Acquaint Fate

Limited Content

Secret Summer Paradise (Flagship Event): 1000 Primogems

Shared Sight: 420 Primogems

Perilous Expedition: 420 Primogems

Adventurer's Trail Advanced: 420 Primogems

Free-to-play players can collect over 7120 Primogem, 5 Intertwined Fates, and 10 Acquaint Fates from all the above content. This sums up to 59 pulls with 49 Intertwined and 10 Acquaint Fate. Unfortunately, this many pulls are far from enough to summon a 5-star on either character and weapon banner, considering they have zero pity count. However, it is a different case for players who spend real money on Genshin Impact. Here is an overview of all the paid content in-game and how many pulls it rewards:

Paid Content

Battle Pass (Paid): 5 Acquaint + 4 Intertwined + 680 Primogems

Blessing of the Welkin Moon: 2700 Primogems

Buying the Battle Pass and the Blessing of the Welkin Moon will allow players to have over 88 pulls (74 Intertwined + 14 acquaint fates). This implies spenders can collect enough to hit soft or hard pity considering their previous banner pity count, allowing them a better chance to summon a 5-star from banners.

Remember that these primogems calculations are based on previous events and speculations. The actual amount of pulls a player of this game collects might vary after the official release of the Genshin Impact 3.8 update.

