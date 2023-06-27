Genshin Impact 3.8 Server downtime and maintenance starting time

With Genshin Impact 3.8 just around the corner, many players await official announcements regarding server downtime and maintenance schedule. Based on the recent live stream and previous version updates, the new version update will be globally launched at 11 am (UTC+8) on July 5, 2023. The maintenance break usually takes place before the version update.

This is the developer's way of ensuring a smooth gameplay experience so players can enjoy the new update with little to no issues. This article will discuss everything players need to know about Genshin Impact 3.8 update maintenance, downtime, and starting time.

Genshin Impact maintenance schedule and more for patch 3.8 update

"Welcome to the Veluriyam Mirage. I hope you can relax and enjoy some respite from your tiring journey."



Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program was broadcast live by HoYoverse on their official channels. The "Secret Summer Paradise" live stream was jam-packed with juicy details about the upcoming content planned for the community. The officials have already released a dedicated preview page that showcases major highlights of the new update. Do note that every patch update takes place after update maintenance.

Hence, players must wait for the server maintenance to complete before enjoying all the upcoming content. Based on previous official notices, maintenance can be anticipated to start at 6 am (UTC+8) on July 5, 2023. Officials will shut down the game servers when the maintenance starts. Any player inside during this time will automatically be logged out. Therefore, players can plan their gameplay accordingly not to miss any free Primogems or other in-game rewards.

Genshin Impact 3.8 server downtime and other details

Official artwork for server maintenance (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact servers will be temporarily offline for about five hours during the scheduled maintenance, which is expected to take place. It's important to keep in mind, though, that the maintenance window might get extended if any unforeseen technical problems occur.

HoYoverse officials understand the community's inconvenience during the server downtime and compensate players with free Primogems. For every hour the servers stay down, 60 Primogems will be handed out. Hence, players can expect to obtain 300 Primogems for free. These compensations are handed out directly through the in-game mailbox.

Pre-installation function (Image via HoYoverse)

Furthermore, Genshin Impact officials will likely enable the Pre-Installation function on the client launcher. This useful feature allows players to download massive game files for version updates ahead of time, resulting in a smoother and speedier installation process when the new update becomes available. This function can be expected to go live a few days before the global launch of the 3.8 update, so players should definitely take advantage of it.

Overall, the temporary server downtime and subsequent compensation with Primogems will provide all players a more stable and enjoyable gaming experience. Keep an eye out for official announcements and updates from the developers regarding the server maintenance schedule.

