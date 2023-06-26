Genshin Impact 3.8 Klee banner: Release date, countdown, and 4-stars

Genshin Impact officials will launch the 3.8 update in a week. The recent livestream has revealed Klee and Eula's official return to the character event wish banners. Klee is one of the oldest 5-star characters with Pyro vision and Catalyst weapons in-game. Although she is not currently part of the meta team compositions, her personality and fun playstyle make her worth pulling.

While the officials have yet to reveal the 4-star character in her rate-up banner, credible leakers have already circulated information about its inclusion. The article will outline everything players need to know about Klee's banner and a countdown to track its release in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.8: Klee's banner release date, countdown, 4-stars, and more

In Genshin Impact's recent 3.8 Special Program, "Secret Summer Paradise," officials revealed the upcoming character event banners. Based on the livestream announcements, four rerun banners will be featured in the upcoming version 3.8 update. Here is a quick overview:

Phase I - Klee & Eula

Phase II - Wanderer & Kokomi

As shown above, Klee will be featured in the Phase I banners that will drop together with the version update. Considering the previous updates and the current 3.7 phase II banner schedule, version 3.8 can be expected to go live at 11:00 (UTC+8) on July 5, 2023.

Speaking of Klee's banner, Mero, a reliable Twitter leaker, has already disclosed all the 4-star units that will appear on her rate-up banner. Here is a quick overview:

Mika

Thoma

Razor

All three have pretty unique kits and great compatibility with most of the characters in the game. While Thoma and Mika are popular for their utility, Razor is renowned as a hybrid 4-star Claymore DPS.

Universal countdown to track Klee's banner release

Here is a countdown that corresponds to the release of Klee's third rerun banner. Do note that as long as the universal countdown states, "Time until Klee's banner drop," officials have yet to release the version update and Phase I banners.

HoYoverse officials are quite punctual with their version updates. However, this countdown will not reflect any abrupt or unforeseen changes.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Phase I weapon banner

Here is another leak from hxg_diluc, who shares the upcoming Phase I weapon banner with the Genshin Impact community. Here is a quick overview:

Songs of Broken Pines (5-star)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (5-star)

Mitternachts Waltz (4-star)

Rainslasher (4-star)

Eye of Perception (4-star)

Favonius Lance (4-star)

Alley Flash (4-star)

This version of Epitome Invocation can be unappealing to many players based on what characters they have. Both the Phase I character and weapon banner will stay live for 21 days from July 5-26, 2023.

