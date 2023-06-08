Genshin Impact 3.8 highlights: Upcoming events, characters, outfits, and map leaks

With the latest Genshin Impact 3.7 update entering Phase II, many are already looking forward to what will come next. Recent leaks about the upcoming 3.8 update have already started circulating in the community. Reliable leakers such as SYP, Uncle SB, and many others have already uncovered details about upcoming events, banners, skins, and more.

Furthermore, Genshin Impact 3.8 will also feature the recurring summer event, where a new map will replace the fan-favorite Golden Apple Archipelago. This article will compile all the relevant leaks about the upcoming version 3.8 update.

Genshin Impact: Leaks highlight Patch 3.8 and its upcoming event, banner, and more

Team China and HutaoLovers have shared tons of leaks about a new event-limited map that will be introduced in Genshin Impact 3.8 update. The new map called Veluriyam Mirage is as big as Golden Apple Archipelago and is divided into different segments, with each having its own unique environment.

Overall, the whole map looks similar to Sumeru's rainforest, except for the amusement park theme and Fontaine mechanisms that players can find all around.

This temporary map is part of the 3.8 flagship summer event where players will also have a chance to win a free copy of Layla, amongst other exciting in-game rewards. Furthermore, the upcoming update also has other events planned, such as the Perilous Prospect battle event, Adventurer's Trials V2, and many more.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.8:



1. Oceanid-themed event at Veluriyam Mirage temporary map, free Layla

2. Kaeya Hangout

3. Candace, Yanfei, Kazuha in TCG

4. Find critters via their PoV

5. Perilous Prospect battle event

6. Adventurer's Trials v2

7. 4* skins for Klee & Kaeya

Klee and Kaeya to get new skin outfits in Genshin Impact 3.8

Other than events and their in-game rewards, players will also get new skins for Klee and Kaeya. Previous summer events have handed out free 4-star and premium outfits. Jean and Barbara received them in the patch 1.6 summer event, while the patch 2.8 summer event handed out a free skin for Fischl.

A recent Twitter post from HutaoLover has uncovered visual leaks about these new outfits. Many players have expressed their joy for them, especially Kaeya fans. While Kaeya's will be available as a free reward in the upcoming 3.8 summer event, players will be able to purchase Klee's new costume using Genesis Crystals.

Genshin Impact 3.8 banners will only feature rerun characters based on leaks

Recent leaks have also been uncovered about the patch 3.8 banners. Based on leaks from reliable sources such as Uncle SB and SYP, the new upcoming banners will not feature any new 5-stars and will include rerun characters only. While Phase I is rumored to feature Eula and Klee, the Phase II banners will feature Kokomi and Wanderer's rerun.

Here is a list of all the 4-stars that are also leaked to appear on the rerun banners:

Phase I

Mika

Rosaria

Razor

Phase II

Thoma

Yanfei

Faruzan

It is important to note that these leaks provide very early information about Genshin Impact 3.8 and its content. Players should this with a grain of salt and wait for official announcements.

