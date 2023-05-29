The upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.8 is speculated to host an event that will introduce a new event-exclusive map like the Golden Apple Archipelago. Based on the leaks so far, the new region is called Penumbra and is believed to have similar geographical features to the Sumeru rainforest. Several leakers have also claimed that Oceanid will appear in her human form in the version 3.8 event, and have shared an image of an NPC that is speculated to be her.

There have also been leaks that have shared the expected banners in the upcoming Genshin Impact update, which include

Eula and Klee's long-awaited rerun. Here's everything that fans need to know about the version 3.8 banners and Oceanid's leaked images.

Oceanid will appear in a human form in Genshin Impact 3.8 flagship event, as per leaks

Mero @merlin_impact Idyia - NPC from Penumbra Idyia - NPC from Penumbra https://t.co/NqFDyJGWyt

Most players might already know Oceanid as the overworld boss in Genshin Impact, located near Wuwang Hill in the north of Liyue. According to the leaks, it seems that she has the ability to transform into a human-like entity and will likely make an appearance in the flagship event of version 3.8 as an NPC named Iydia, which can be seen in the above post from Mero.

At the moment, it is believed that the rumored NPC won't be released as a playable unit in the future and will likely be available only during the event. In addition, several other leakers have claimed that the main event in the upcoming version will be related to Oceanid. Thus, if all the leaks turn out to be true, it is safe to assume that Lydia will likely play a major role in it.

Genshin Impact version 3.8 banners leaked

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 3.8 星4ガチャ順序

Via リリィ(uncle SB)



3.8ガチャまとめ

前半:エウルア クレー ミカ ロサリア レザー

後半:心海 放浪者 トーマ 煙緋 ファルザン

Here is a list of all the other characters that are expected to be on the upcoming version 3.8 banners:

Phase I

Eula (5-star Cryo)

Klee (5-star Pyro)

Mika (4-star Cryo)

Rosaria (4-star Cryo)

Razor (4-star Electro)

Phase II

Kokomi (5-star Hydro)

Wanderer (5-star Anemo)

Thoma (4-star Pyro)

Yanfei (4-star Pyro)

Faruzan (4-star Anemo)

As per recent leaks, it seems that Eula will likely get her much-awaited rerun in the upcoming update. It is speculated that she will be in the first half of version 3.8 alongside Klee. Meanwhile, Wanderer and Sangonomiya Kokomi are also expected to get a rerun banner in the second phase of version 3.8.

Poll : 0 votes