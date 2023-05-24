Genshin Impact Penumbra leaks: New 3.8 region map, Domain, and landscapes

Penumbra is a brand-new region leaked to debut in Genshin Impact 3.8. Several unofficial images of it from various credible leakers are available online. Naturally, some readers will wish to see everything that has been unveiled about this new area. This is a developing situation, meaning Travelers should expect to see plenty of new content regarding Penumbra revealed in the coming weeks.

Astute gamers who have been in the leaking community for a long time should know that BLANK originally leaked the region back on October 26, 2022. Not much was known about Penumbra then. However, there is plenty of new information to cover via the latest leaks that presented themselves around May 23, 2023. Let's start with a map of the new region.

Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks: Penumbra map

Penumbra is a new region scheduled to arrive in Genshin Impact 3.8. Its geography can be clearly seen in the above tweet, which also contains a hyperlink to a full HD image of this area. Leaker Mero also confirmed that it's just a temporary map, which would make it similar to the Golden Apple Archipelago, in that it will vanish in the subsequent update.

It's not just Penumbra that has been leaked thus far. A few images of this region's in-game environment have also surfaced online. The following tweet shows some photos from Team China featuring this new location.

Current Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks suggest that Penumbra is roughly as big as the Golden Apple Archipelago (although they don't specify whether it's horizontally or vertically as large). This new area is apparently a big amusement park with an emphasis on roller coasters.

The exact mechanics of such rides is yet to be revealed.

The leaked Domain for this new area is carnival-themed. What the player is supposed to do here is currently unknown. Readers can see that the environment here is unique and that it's colorful, too. Unfortunately, the aforementioned map leak from Mero doesn't include any information about where this region's Domain is, let alone any other teleport options.

Regarding other Penumbra-related leaks, there is a loading screen that has been datamined already, as can be seen below.

Generally speaking, Genshin Impact players will see a loading screen if they try to swap between two different maps. That would indicate Penumbra will count as a separate area from the rest of the overworld that gamers can currently explore.

That's it for leaks related to the new region, but there are a few more details left to cover regarding the main event associated with this title's 3.8 update.

Featured characters in Genshin Impact 3.8

According to leaker HoYoverse Japan, the following characters will be featured in the Version 3.8's main event:

Jean

Klee

Kaeya

Collei

Eula

Kokomi

Razor

Collei, Eula, and Kokomi are in this upcoming event's three chapters. Jean and Razor are only relevant for the first and second chapters, respectively, while Kaeya is present in just the first and third ones. Vississ has also leaked that Wanderer is not involved in this patch but will be relevant for Fontaine down the line.

All leaks shown here are subject to change. More information is expected to arrive as the new patch draws closer.

