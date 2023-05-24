Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks: New Kaeya skin, Klee outfit, and temporary map details

Fans are always excited to learn about upcoming Genshin Impact content, and the 3.8 update is no exception. Recent leaks have hinted at some exciting additions to this title. They feature the visual art of two upcoming character skins and a new event-limited map. Version 3.8's summer event will see the addition of this content and more.

Many players are eager to know more about these new cosmetics and the temporary map. This article will provide an overview of the latest leaks concerning Genshin Impact 3.8, giving players a sneak peek at the aforementioned content.

Genshin Impact 3.8: New skin outfits and temporary map leaked

Genshin Impact fans have recently come across two new pictures (as shown below) that disclose the upcoming outfits for Klee and Kaeya. These outfits have been confirmed to be coming in 3.8 by reliable sources such as Hutalover and Icarus.

Moreover, other leakers believe that Klee's new skin outfit might be a 5-star one similar to Diluc's. Hence, owners of this character can expect the skin to have new and special effects when casting her abilities. Also, it might even come with fresh idle animations.

There are currently no visual leaks that support these theories, so players will have to wait for new information or official announcements for more clarity.

Kaeya's skin, on the other hand, will most probably be a 4-star outfit. While its design — which can be seen in the tweet above — was also leaked earlier, those posts were flagged as questionable. However, more information has come about since then bolstering the notion that this is the upcoming skin Kayea is getting.

The new outfit also seems to have fixed his braided hair that many fans had been complaining about for a long time.

Sources are yet to announce details about the inspiration behind the outfits. Hopefully, the upcoming summer event will provide more context about them.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Summer Event will introduce a new temporary map, Penumbra

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 3.8限定マップ ペナンブラ

New 3.8 temporary map: Penumbra

Via Mero 3.8限定マップ ペナンブラNew 3.8 temporary map: PenumbraVia Mero https://t.co/W64nL10t34

Mero and many other reliable sources have shared pictures of what seems to be a new upcoming map, Penumbra. It will be an event-limited map available during the upcoming summer event in Genshin Impact 3.8 update.

Previous leaks had described this map as having a fantasy theme with Fontaine mechanics all around, which can be observed in certain parts of Penumbra.

The map seems to be divided into four to five major segments, each of which might hold different events or offer game modes for players. Many in the community have also pointed out how Penumbra's overall design looks similar to Sumeru's rainforest.

While some speculate that this new map might be inspired by Sumeru in Genshin Impact, others believe there is heavy lore behind its location, which will be revealed in the 3.8 event story quest.

Poll : 0 votes