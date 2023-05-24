Genshin Impact 3.8 banners: All 5-star characters and 4-stars leaked

The Genshin Impact version 3.7 has just begun, but the potential banners for the next v3.8 update of the game have already been leaked. It is speculated that the next patch will be the final one before HoYoverse releases Fontaine. As per the leak, the upcoming update will celebrate a summer event and is likely to feature several characters from all the nations, including Eula and Kokomi.

Based on the current update schedule of the game, Genshin Impact version 3.8 is expected to be released on July 5, 2023.

Leak hints at Eula rerun banner after over a year in Genshin Impact 3.8

往生堂七十七代目堂主胡桃 @HutaoLover77 3.8 星4ガチャ順序

Via リリィ(uncle SB)



3.8ガチャまとめ

前半:エウルア クレー ミカ ロサリア レザー

後半:心海 放浪者 トーマ 煙緋 ファルザン 3.8 星4ガチャ順序Via リリィ(uncle SB)3.8ガチャまとめ前半:エウルア クレー ミカ ロサリア レザー後半:心海 放浪者 トーマ 煙緋 ファルザン https://t.co/31GZlpYUur

Based on the latest leak, HoYoverse might finally give Eula a rerun in version 3.8. Her last banner was in version 2.3, and it has been one and a half years since then, which is the longest gap between two banners of a single character in the game. Here is a list of the other characters that are also rumored to get a rerun alongside Eula:

Phase I

Eula (5-star Cryo)

Klee (5-star Pyro)

Mika (4-star Cryo)

Rosaria (4-star Cryo)

Razor (4-star Electro)

Phase II

Kokomi (5-star Hydro)

Wanderer (5-star Anemo)

Thoma (4-star Pyro)

Yanfei (4-star Pyro)

Faruzan (4-star Anemo)

Similar to Eula, Klee also hasn't received a rerun in a long time, and this would be her third rerun. Meanwhile, in the second half of version 3.8, it is speculated that Kokomi and Wanderer will likely return. If the leaks are true, this will be the latter's first rerun since his release.

On that note, the developer will not release another character in the upcoming update, and Kirara will be the final new character before Fontaine. Phase I of Genshin Impact version 3.8 will begin as soon as the update is released on July 5, 2023, and last three weeks or 21 days. Phase II will begin on July 26, 2023, and will run for three weeks.

More Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks

The above post showcases the leaked map for the main event in version 3.8. The new location is called Penumbra and has similar geographical features to Sumeru. Like Golden Apple Archipelago, this map will be accessible only during the event.

Poll : 0 votes