Genshin Impact 3.8 Penumbra map to replace Golden Apple Archipelago, as per leaks

With the recent release of Genshin Impact 3.7, new leaks for the next update have started circulating in the community. They shed light on a new map called Penumbra, which will reportedly replace the beloved Golden Apple Archipelago for the 3.8 summer event. For players, this would mean a brand new island, fresh challenges, and breathtaking landscapes to explore.

Since the new map will be a mixture of Sumeru terrain with Fontaine mechanisms, players can expect more Fontaine crumbs to appear in the summer event. Here is everything players need to know about Penumbra from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.8: Upcoming event-limited map Penumbra leaked

The Genshin Impact community has recently received new leaks about an upcoming map in the version 3.8 update. Mero, a reliable source, shared a leaked image of the new event-limited map for the summer event, which is reportedly set to replace the fan-favorite Golden Apple Archipelago map. According to sources, it will be called Penumbra and will be divided into 4-5 major segments.

Players can clearly see the different segments of Penumbra in the tweet above. Each part of the map seems to have its own theme. Many speculate that these other parts of the map will hold different events or game modes for the summer event.

Some have also pointed out how all these parts of the new map have similarities to Sumeru's rainforest. While a few speculate that Penumbra's design takes a lot of inspiration from Sumeru, others believe there will be a lore behind it to explain more about Sumeru and Fontaine.

Penumbra dungeon location (Image via HoYoverse)

Some previous leaks claimed that Penumbra would be based on a Fantasy theme and contain tons of Fontaine mechanisms. Newer leaks from Mero also share an image of a dungeon that players can enter in Penumbra during the Genshin Impact 3.8 summer event.

Looking at the pattern of the dungeon's ceiling, its rough location can be anticipated on the north side of the temporary map since they have the same color scheme and design.

Overall, we can safely assume that Penumbra will have an "amusement park" theme. The summer event that will be held here is also expected to drop major lore about Fontaine and maybe even new characters.

Hence, Genshin Impact players should definitely look forward to it. They also should keep in mind the large number of rewards or Primogems that can be obtained from this event.

Poll : 0 votes